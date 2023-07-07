The Buffalo Sabres currently boast the longest postseason drought in the National Hockey League, not seeing playoff action since they lost to the Philadelphia Flyers in seven games in 2011. But don't expect that to last much longer — the Sabres are loaded with young prospects, have star power at all three positions and missed the dance by just a single game in 2022-23.

There's a very good chance that Buffalo reaches the top-eight of the Eastern Conference as soon as this upcoming season, and if they don't, they will absolutely be knocking on the door just like they did last year. Although the roster is in pretty decent shape heading into training camp, there are a few players that GM Kevyn Adams should be checking in on this offseason.

Here are four players that would significantly improve the Buffalo Sabres and help put them in an immediate position to push for a playoff spot in 2023-24.

Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks

The Sabres just lost youngster Jack Quinn to an unfortunate training injury, immediately opening up a spot on the team's second line. Although the top line is set in stone with Jeff Skinner, Alex Tuch and superstar Tage Thompson, a very young second line that features JJ Peterka and Dylan Cozens would benefit immensely from the services of Anaheim Ducks star Troy Terry.

Terry recently filed for arbitration with the Ducks, and they are a team that figures to be at the bottom of the Pacific Division standings for the next couple of years at least. If Terry wants a fresh start, which would make sense, the Sabres would be a great landing spot for him. The young American played under Sabres coach Don Granato for the United States before, so there's familiarity there as well.

Buffalo has a plethora of solid young forwards, but not many as skilled as Terry, who is one season removed from scoring 37 goals for the lowly Ducks. Kevyn Adams should be checking in on the price for the young American this offseason.

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

The Sabres have two young studs in net in Devon Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen — the former who has a legitimate chance to compete for the Calder Trophy as the league's best rookie next season. Buffalo doesn't necessarily need a goaltender, but when someone as good as Connor Hellebuyck is made available, especially in his prime, it must be considered.

Hellebuyck is consistently one of the best goalies in the world for the Winnipeg Jets, handling a heavy workload every campaign with ease and at time keeping his team afloat. He wouldn't come cheap, but the Sabres can afford him, and he would immediately make the team a playoff contender next season. Nashville Predators backstop Juuse Saros is another elite goaltender that would make sense in Buffalo, but if there is a chance to trade for one of the league's perennial best goaltenders, Kevyn Adams has to explore it.

Brett Pesce, Carolina Hurricanes

There are a few solid defenseman options available this offseason, both on the trade market and in free agency. Minnesota Wild D-man Matt Dumba is a player who would fit in well in Buffalo, but could be too expensive for the team's liking. Instead, they should look to acquire Brett Pesce, a defensive stalwart who is at a crossroads with the Carolina Hurricanes. The team has already said if they can't re-sign him, he will be dealt this offseason, and it looks like the latter might come to fruition ahead of NHL training camps.

The Sabres have already checked in on Pesce, who is entering the final season of a six-year contract he signed back in 2017; he has a cap hit of $4.025 million in 2022-23 with no trade protection. The 28-year-old is considered one of the game's best right-shot defensive defenseman. Although his career high is 30 points, he has averaged over 20 minutes of time on ice for seven consecutive seasons in Carolina and is a proven playoff performer.

As well, he ranks 26th among defenseman in goals above replacement since 2018-19, per Evolving-Hockey. He would be a perfect player to pair with Rasmus Dahlin or Owen Power, allowing them to showcase their offensive abilities. Brett Pesce should be a Buffalo Sabre.

Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers

Sammy Reinhart played the first six seasons of his career with the Buffalo Sabres after being selected No. 2 overall by the team in the 2014 NHL Draft. With rumors swirling that the Florida Panther could be on the trade block, for old time's sake, the Sabres should look into bringing him back.

He's a phenomenal player, and proved it over the last two seasons. He was over a point-per-game player for the Panthers in 2021-22, and followed it up with a 67-point showing last season. That included 13 points in 21 playoff games as the Panthers improbably marched all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. He's a fan favorite who deserves to play playoff hockey with the team that drafted him.

The Sabres are going to be a very fun team to watch over the next few years, and with any of the above four players in the fold, they would become immediate contenders for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.