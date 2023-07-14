Patrick Kane is not expected to sign a contract with a National Hockey League team ahead of the 2023-24 season, his agent Pat Brisson told NHL.com on Thursday.

“This is an unusual situation, and I'm very, very comfortable with that situation because I know he's an amazing player and I can't wait to see him going 100 percent,” Brisson explained. “He's going to be an amazing asset for many teams. I'm looking forward to, I would say sit and watch, but I manage that side at the appropriate time.”

The 34-year-old underwent hip resurfacing surgery on June 1, and he's expected to need as much as six months to recover. With the long recovery period, it makes sense that the three-time Stanley Cup champion would not be under contract when training camps get underway later this year.

Brisson made it clear that Kane was doing well in his rehab from the injury, but he still could miss the first quarter of the 2023-24 season — at least.

“He's doing great in his rehab,” his agent confirmed. “I would say right on target. I hate to put timelines or put him ahead of the schedule, so on and so forth, but he's doing great. He's doing fantastic, first and foremost. Yeah, so everything is going in the right direction.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Arguably the greatest American born player to ever play the game, Kane last spoke to the media back on May 3, just two days after his New York Rangers had been eliminated by the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“I'm turning 35 next year, but it's not like I feel old,” Kane said at the time. “I still feel pretty young, and I feel like the passion is still there. I know that I can be a top player if my focus is solely on hockey instead of how I feel that day.”

It's very likely that Patrick Kane will join a contender on a one-to-two year contract later on this year, and the elite winger can still be an important part of a team's top-six.

The No. 1 pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL Draft has amassed a phenomenal 1,237 points in 1,180 regular season games for the Hawks and Rangers, as well as 138 points in 143 postseason contests, along with three Cups.