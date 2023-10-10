The Buffalo Sabres know Zach Benson has the potential to be very special. After all, that's why they made him the 13th overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. However, they may not have expected the 18-year-old to be this good this soon. Benson's training camp performances earned him a spot on the Sabres' opening night NHL roster.

Benson played six preseason games this fall and shined. He scored four goals and seven points during those games. His ability to stand out no matter the situation contributed to the team's decision to start him in with the Sabres.

“We want to be forced into making hard decisions, and if someone clearly deserves an opportunity, we’re going to do what we think is right to help us win hockey games,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams told Buffalo's official team website. “For me, Zach Benson came in from the start of rookie camp right through the last game a couple days ago and proved that he deserves this opportunity.”

The Sabres had Benson lined up with Casey Mittlestadt and Jordan Greenway during practice on Monday. That may be the role he plays when Buffalo's season officially begins. However, the 18-year-old has to earn the right to remain in the NHL. Benson can play nine games before the first year on his entry-level contract is burned.

Benson has the opportunity to play a larger role if he sticks. Jack Quinn and Matt Savoie are likely beginning the season on injured reserve. If Benson performs early on, perhaps he moves up the lineup.

The 18-year-old 2023 first-round pick will make his NHL debut on Thursday. The Sabres are welcoming the New York Rangers that night. A few days later, they hit the road for the first time to take on the New York Islanders.