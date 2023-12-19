Jack Quinn is ready to provide more offense for the Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres may be ready to field winger Jack Quinn back on the ice on Tuesday. Sabres head coach Don Granato announced during Monday's practice that the 22-year-old looks “ready to go,” as per Buffalo News.

“It could be as soon as tomorrow. The target originally was about this timeframe. Then you go through all the progressions you went through at a pretty good pace. And the last progression would be real full-go physicality and battle,” Granato added.

Per head coach Don Granato, Jack Quinn could be ready to play tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/p4Qrtyyjt7 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) December 18, 2023

Quinn suffered a ruptured Achilles while practicing last June, which resulted in surgery and months of recovery. Selected eighth overall in the 2020 NHL draft, Quinn appeared in 15 games for the Rochester Americans, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Sabres. However, he underwent a hernia surgery in April of 2021, cutting his 2020-21 season short. In the 2021-22 campaign, Quinn played 45 games with the Americans and made his NHL debut with the Sabres. Last season, Quinn skated in 75 games for Buffalo, tallying a total of 14 goals and 23 assists.

Sabres' subpar season

Buffalo has seen its fair share of struggles this season. Down at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, the Sabres currently hold a 13-16-3 record. In their previous outing against the Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo yielded 2-0 on the road. They did, however, overcome powerhouse Vegas Golden Knights two games prior.

With Jack Quinn coming back, Buffalo fans have something to look forward to. The Sabres will be taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday and the Toronto Maple Leafs on December 21 just before the NHL goes on its Holiday break.