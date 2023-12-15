The Buffalo Sabres continue their road trip as they visit the Vegas Golden Knights. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Golden Knights prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Buffalo Sabres enter the game sitting at 12-15-3 on the year. Last time out they faced the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche opened the game hot. They scored just 5:25 in the game and then would add two more goals in the first period. Zach Benson scored in the first to make it a one-goal game though. In the second, both teams would be held scoreless, but the Avalanche would continue to goals onslaught in the third. Sam Malinski scored in the third, and then Valeri Nichushkin scored on the power play as the Avalanche won 5-1.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights enter the game at 20-5-5 on the year. They have been great lately, winning six of their last seven games. Last time out, they faced the Calgary Flames. It was a back-and-forth game with both teams scoring in the first period. Calgary re-took the lead in the second, but once again the Golden Knights would tie it up. Towards the end of the second, the Flames scored again to take the lead into the third. In the third, Mark Stone scored on the power play to tie it up, and then William Karlsson gave them the lead. With a minute left in the game, the Flames scored to tie it and force overtime. There Mark Stone scored his second of the game, giving the Golden Knights the 5-4 win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sabres-Golden Knights Odds

Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-132)

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+112)

Over: 6.5 (-102)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How to Watch Sabres vs. Golden Knights

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Why The Sabres Will Cover The Spread

The Sabres continue to struggle to score this year, sitting with just 2.83 goals per game, good for 26th in the NHL this year. The leading goal scorers this year and JJ Peterka and Jeff Skinner. Both of them come into the game tied for second on the team in points as well. They both have 12 goals and 10 assists on the season. Skinner has been better on the power play though, with five power-play goals, while Peterka has just one with two assists. The top pointsman on the team is Rasmus Dahlin. He enters the game with seven goals on the year and leads the team with 17 assists. He has two goals and five assists on the power play.

Also tied for second in points this year is Casey Mittelstadt. He enters the game with six points and 16 assists on the year, good for 22 points. The Sabres also have two of their best both back and healthy. Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson are both back in the lineup, and back with that is a combined 15 goals and 17 assists on the year.

On the power play, the Sabres sit 26th in the NHL with a 13.6 percent conversion rate and just 12 power play goals on the year. They have been much better on the penalty kill, sitting 11th in the NHL with an 81.1 percent success rate.

The expectation is that Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will is expected to be in goal for this game. He is 6-6-1 on the year with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Last time out it was a struggle. He allowed five goals on just 29 shots, taking the loss, his third straight.

Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread

The Golden Knights come into the game sitting ninth in the NHL in goals per game this year with 3.37 per contest on the season. The leading goal scorer this year is Jonathan Marchessault. Marchessault enters the game with 14 goals and nine assists on the year, good for 23 points. That placed him fourth on the team. Meanwhile, he has been solid on the power play with five goals and four assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Jack Eichel comes into the game leading the team in points. He has 12 goals on the year with 21 assists. Like Marchessault, he has been solid on the power play. He has five goals and five assists when man-up this year.

Mark Stone is second on the team in points this year while also being second in assists. He comes into the game with ten goals on the year, one of four guys with ten or more goals this year. He also has 19 assists for a total of 29 points. Three of the goals and eight of the assists have come on the power play. Rounding out the top scorers is William Karlsson. Karlsson comes in with 13 goals this year and 15 assists, giving him 28 points on the season. On the power play, he has three goals and five assists this year.

The power play has been solid for the Golden Knights this year. They rank 11th in the NHL with a 22.7 percent conversion rate and 25 goals. Meanwhile, when they are on the penalty kill, they are third in the NHL, with an 87.2 percent success rate on the year.

Logan Thompson is expected to be in goal tonight for the Golden Knights. He is 9-3-3 on the year with a 2.39 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. Thompson has been solid in December so far. He is 4-0-1 with a .914 save percentage and a 2.20 goals-against average. He has three games in which he has allowed two or fewer goals.

Final Sabres-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights come in as one of the best teams in the NHL. Still, they have not been dominating teams. The last three of their home games have been won by just one goal. The Sabres are finally getting healthy, which should improve their scoring chances in this game. While Thompson has been solid for the Golden Knights, the Sabres will get scoring opportunities. Expect a good game from both goaltenders and barring an empty net goal at the end, take the Sabres to get the cover in this one.

Final Sabres-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Sabres +1.5 (-132)