Buffalo Sabres captain Kyle Okposo shared some emotional words ahead of his 1000th career game in the NHL.

On Tuesday, the Buffalo Sabres will take the ice against the Boston Bruins. Buffalo has won four of their last seven games but is looking to bounce back from a loss their last time out. However, for captain Kyle Okposo, Tuesday's game is a milestone. Okposo will take the ice for the 1000th time as an NHL player.

Such a milestone inherently leads to moments of reflection in any athlete able to reach those heights. And Okposo is no different, as he revealed when speaking to reporters on Monday.

“It’s something that I will look back on very fondly,” the Sabres captain said, via NHL.com. “I don’t do anything for praise or recognition, I just try to do the right thing. This is something that’s a byproduct of that, and it’s a special day for everybody that helped me get to this point, for sure.”

Okposo entered the NHL as the seventh overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft, being taken by the New York Islanders. He spent nine seasons on Long Island, scoring 139 goals and 369 points before leaving for the Sabres in 2016.

The Minnesota native initially signed a seven-year, $42 million contract in NHL Free Agency. However, his time in Buffalo has been rather up and down. Okposo posted back-to-back 40+ point seasons in his first two years with the Sabres. After that, though, he wouldn't reach that mark again until 2021-22.

This past summer saw Okposo re-sign with the Sabres on a one-year contract. He was named team captain in October 2022. His part in shaping the team's current locker room culture is something he takes a lot of pride in, as well.

“I can see it in the way they treat each other, how they treat everybody else, how respectful of a group they are,” Okposo told NHL.com on Monday. “But how much they care about each other, that means the world to me. To be playing with those guys, it’s a ton of fun.”