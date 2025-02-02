The struggling Buffalo Sabres may have picked up a 4-3 victory over the visiting New Jersey Devils on Sunday afternoon, but there was one particular incident during the game that had many accusing Buffalo of failing to step up and defend their teammate.

Sabres forward Tage Thompson was rocked by a dirty hit from Stefan Noesen during the third period; as Thompson lay dazed on the ice, not one Sabres player attempted to confront Noesen.

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff indicated that several Sabres players had originally wanted to go after Noesen, via ESPN.

“I didn't watch the replay of hit until after the game,” Ruff said. “Definitely a hit that you don't like. That penalty was well deserved. I know I had a couple of guys that wanted to go after [Noesen] right away.”

But that didn't stop fans, who were in disbelief, from accusing the Sabres of failing to step in and respond to the hit.

The Sabres are next in action against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday; whether or not Thompson, who has already missed time this season with a lower-body injury, will be available to play remains to be decided.

The Sabres were roasted years ago for failing to respond to a dirty hit on goaltender Ryan Miller

The Sabres, who have failed to earn a playoff spot every year since 2011, were taken to task by outraged fans when they failed to stand up for goaltender Ryan Miller when he was trucked by Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic during a November 2011 game at Boston's TD Garden.

Miller missed several games as a result of the hit, while the Sabres were roasted by stunned fans in disbelief that they didn't more forcefully respond to Lucic after the blatantly dirty hit.

Sabres fans have pointed to this moment over the years as a defining moment for the franchise that has yet to return to the playoffs since that incident took place.