With the Sacramento Kings' 2024-25 season schedule released, many eyes will be on the Kings in the upcoming season. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, we'll be making our Kings bold predictions.

The Kings had a somewhat disappointing season after a breakout season in 2022-23 when they were the third seed in the Western Conference. In the 2023-24 season, Sacramento finished ninth in the West, going 46-36. They were in the Play-In Tournament, defeating the Golden State Warriors in the first game, but they fell to the New Orleans Pelicans in the second Play-In game, ending their season.

This offseason, the Kings were aggressive to improve their roster around De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Sacramento made a splash with a sign-and-trade deal to acquire six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan.

The Kings sent out Harrison Barnes to the San Antonio Spurs and Chris Duarte to the Chicago Bulls in the deal. DeRozan inked a three-year $74 million deal with the Kings, who will be a scoring punch. DeRozan appeared in 79 games for the Bulls in the 2023-24 season, averaging 24 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. The 35-year-old shot 48 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three.

While DeRozan was a big pickup, Sacramento was also able to re-sign Malik Monk. Monk signed a four-year $78 million deal after two productive seasons with the Kings.

The 26-year-old guard was the runner-up for the Sixth Man of the Year award, averaging 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. Monk shot 44.3 percent from the floor and 35 percent from behind the arc.

The addition of DeRozan while retaining Monk should help Sacramento improve in the upcoming year. With that said, let's move on to our Kings' bold predictions after the 2024-25 schedule release.

Kings finish as a top-6 seed

Although plenty of teams in the West could make the postseason, the Kings should finish as a top six seed. Sacramento has shown that they are a quality regular season team with a great head coach, Mike Brown.

They may not have a superstar, but the big three of Fox, Sabonis, and DeRozan could be lethal. The Kings are also not top-heavy, with contributors like Monk, Keegan Murray, Kevin Huerter, Keon Ellis, and Trey Lyles.

With a combination of star power and depth, Sacramento should finish with a good record in the regular season.

Kings finish with best clutch record in the NBA

An exciting part of the DeRozan addition is adding another prolific clutch player alongside Fox. Fox won the inaugural Clutch Player of the Year award in 2022-23, while DeRozan has finished in the top three for the award in back-to-back seasons.

Having two clutch players to go to down the stretch will be tough for defenses to scheme against. DeRozan and Fox always find a way to get to their spot and make the shot when it matters most. This will benefit the Kings vastly in close games, leading to them finishing with the best clutch record in the NBA.

Domantas Sabonis earns All-NBA honors

Domantas Sabonis is coming off a monster season where he earned All-NBA Third Team honors while finishing eighth in MVP voting. The 27-year-old also finished 10th in Defensive Player of the Year voting despite not making an All-Defensive Team.

Sabonis appeared in all 82 games, averaging 19.4 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 8.2 assists while shooting 59.4 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from distance. Sabonis led the league in rebounding and was an all-around force to be reckoned with on offense.

As the lead playmaker in Brown's system, Sabonis will benefit from having another scorer alongside him in DeRozan. Sabonis should have another great season and make it on an All-NBA team for the third straight season.

After a successful offseason, the Kings are primed to be among the contenders in the Western Conference in the 2024-25 season.