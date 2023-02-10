Twitter has started to sink its teeth in on another controversial subject in relation to the Russell Westbrook trade that had him packing his bags for Salt Lake City. Westbrook, who was sent by the Los Angeles Lakers to the Utah Jazz ahead of the NBA trade deadline Thursday, has even been compared to a ‘vampire.’

Russell Westbrook’s wife, Nina Westbrook, did not take that comparison sitting down, as she directed a flaming hot rebuttal.

And now, the bloodthirsty world of Twitter has gone full Inception on this, with many reacting to Mrs. Westbrook’s reaction to the slander.

“Exactly. And it’s all the reporters that basically are Laker homers. It’s truly sad and pathetic,” said Twitter user @Alex_PorterEnt. “That’s why vengeance will be sweet when he changes uniforms in a Clipper jersey. And get under an organization that will actually care about him.”

One Twitter user, @3ptGiannis, directed the blame to the Lakers’ fanbase and the media: “Classy lakers fans and media members”

Before getting traded to the Jazz, Russell Westbrook averaged 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists for the Lakers this season.

“She’s not wrong. Comments like this getting out of hand,” said 10 Tampa Bay reporter Angelina Salcedo.

“I admire his wife’s passion for her family but this comes with being a public figure, Twitter user @_9715587249201 said in trying to give a bit of reasoning. “They say worse about Lebron and others. It sucks but it comes with it.”

At the end of the day, Russell Westbrook is no longer in La La Land following what can be considered a failed experiment of the Lakers in teaming him up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.