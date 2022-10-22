Persona 5 Royal – Sadayo Kawakami Confidant Guide

Read ahead for the Persona 5 Royal Temperance Confidant Sadayo Kawakami guide. The confidant abilities, available days, and dialogue options can be found below.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Sadayo Kawakami Confidant Guide

Sadayo Kawakami is the Temperance Confidant in Persona 5 Royal. She is also a romanceable character. Maxing out her Confidant unlocks the fusion of Ardha. The player will also receive an item from her near the end of the game which will unlock the ability “Unlimited Service” once Kawakami’s Confidant is unlocked in New Game Plus.

Kawakami’s Confidant becomes available after the “Museum of Vanity” Palace. As early as May 24, the protagonist can begin her Confidant by talking to Yuuki Mishima in Shibuya’s Central Street at night to begin Operation Maidwatch. After this, Joker must talk to her in the second floor hallway of Shujin Academy.

Sadayo Kawakami Availability

Time can be spent with Kawakami after the above steps have been done then calling from the yellow phone in Leblanc (which requires rank 3 Guts). This will cost 5,000 yen per call until rank 9 is reached, then it becomes free of charge. She is available on Friday and Saturday Nights, as well as the entire day if it’s Rainy.

She has a Hangout Event shared with Ryuji Sakamoto on the Ichigaya Fishing Pond. She has another one at Ueno.

Note that some events in the game may override this.

Sadayo Kawakami Confidant Skills

Rank 1 – Slack Off Allows you to perform various activities in Kawakami’s class.

Rank 2 – N/A

Rank 3 – Housekeeping Allows you to request Kawakami to make coffee or do laundry for you.

Rank 4 – N/A

Rank 5 – Free Time Gain free time in other teachers’ classes with Kawakami’s help.

Rank 6 – Super Housekeeping Allows you to request Kawakami to make curry or infiltration tools for you.

Rank 7 – N/A

Rank 8 – N/A

Rank 9 – N/A

Rank MAX – Special Massage Request a massage after going into the Metaverse, letting you go out at night.



Sadayo Kawakami Dialogue Options Guide

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Temperance arcana.

Rank 1

“That being said… you called a maid service and requested me?” I was really lonely. 0 I don’t have any friends. 0

“Sound good?” Thanks. 0 I promise. 0

“Oh, please request me if you need any help with your housework, OK?” I don’t need any help. 0 Why? 0

“It’ll be our wittle secret, just for Becky and Master, okay? Can you keep a secret?” Yeah, I get it. +3 I will if you will. +2 Please stop talking like that. +2



Rank 2

“But then, doesn’t it pain your heart to see such a cute maid all dirty?” It does. +2 I feel nothing. 0 I’ll tell your boss. 0

“You weren’t expecting to do anything weird with me, were you?” I can’t say I wasn’t… 0 Absolutely not! +2 What kind of weird things? 0

“I assume you make a lot, since you can afford a maid service… Well, let me know if you do.” You need money? 0 What’s it for? 0

“You shouldn’t be wasting it on services like this…” Are you scolding me? 0 This is all for you. 0 I requested you. 0

“I really wanna do a lot more cleaning for you… Is that okay, Master?” You have the wrong number. +2 Uh, what the hell? +2 Is this the hard sell? +2



Rank 3

“The high-end cup noodles really do make a difference, don’t they?” Yeah, they do. +2 Do some real cooking. +2 Can I have a different maid? 0

“…Besides, I thought I warned you already. Why would you request me again…?” I was curious. 0 So I could slack off in class. 0 I wanted to see you. 0

“I heard they might even cut the teachers’ salaries… I’m so sick of it…” Your sister’s bills, right? 0 I’ll request you more often. +3 You’re really blunt. 0

“Oh, did you hear that? Haha… Yeah, I’m a little behind on my sister’s medical bills.” You have it rough. 0 Are they that expensive? 0 Don’t overdo it. 0

“…Seriously, though. You’re still young, so you really need to eat properly…” Thanks. +2 I’ll work hard at it. 0 You’re not in character. 0



Rank 4

“I want to provide more services for you…” That would be great. 0 What are you scheming? 0

“But he said that he prioritizes ‘younger’ women!” How rude. +2 No surprise there. 0 How old ARE you? 0

“I look pretty good as a maid, don’t I?” Yes, you do. +2 You’re pushing it. 0 You need to love yourself. +3

“I don’t have a sick sister. All that stuff about the fees and charges was all a lie too.” I already knew that. 0 Why did you lie to me? 0 You’re a bad teacher. 0



Rank 5

“You know you’re being used for money… and you still request me?” It’s fun. +2 I want to know more. 0 Who’s the Master here? +2

“He threatened me… saying that I’d be dismissed if I continued to tutor Takase-kun.” How terrible… +2 It was inevitable. 0 So, did you stop? +2

“If only I had kept my promise to him…” It’s not your fault. 0 It was bad luck. 0 It’s no one’s fault. 0

“So I ended up paying them the ‘apology’ money so they wouldn’t sue me or say anything.” You OK with that? 0 Guardians, huh… 0

“I’ve been coming here because of a random twist of fate, but we should say goodbye as well.” It’s too late now. 0 What about our deal? 0 I want to see you again. 0

“There’s always this nice curry smell around the place. Do you get to eat that place’s curry every day?” Curry is all I eat. 0 You get bored of the taste. 0 You want some? +2



Rank 6

“Sorry… I need to take a break…” You just got here. 0 Want to rest a bit? +2 Give me back my money. 0

“I can’t stop coughing…” Are you all right? +3 You should go home. +3 Have you seen a doctor? +2

“I had my boss give me more shifts. I had to beg him for them, but…” Are you OK? 0 Don’t overdo it. 0

“If you neglect stuff like that, it makes you more likely to get sick.” I’ll be fine. 0 Nah, too lazy. 0 How are you feeling, though? +2



Rank 7

“I should be able to send it out tomorrow…” Don’t pay them. +3 Don’t strain yourself. +2 Don’t lie. 0

“I guess transferring to our sister company is the only way…” Think this through more. +3 Sister company? 0 Can you make a lot there? 0

“So if his guardians demand money, then I just have to pay them…” That’s the wrong choice. 0 Isn’t there another way? 0 Just rest for now. 0



Rank 8

“…So this is just what I have to do.” Is this really what you want? +3 That’s the wrong decision. 0 Please reconsider. 0

“That’s why I’m going to quit both my teaching job and my maid job… What do you think?” If that’s what you decided. +3 You’re running away. +2 I need my teacher. 0

“And yet, I still felt the need to teach… I wonder why I feel that way even now.” Try to remember. 0 That’s your answer. 0 Take a look at yourself. 0

“I can’t make things right with Takase-kun like this…” Are you going to give up? 0 Mistakes can be fixed. 0

“And that is my answer! …Well, what do you think?” Be confident in your answer. +3 That’s the right choice. +3 You’re asking a student? +3

“But from now on, I’m going to protect you too. As your teacher, I will never betray you.” I want to protect you. +3 That’s reassuring. +3

“But I felt so stuck facing it alone. It’s thanks to you that I actually figured out what I need to do.” You’re welcome. +2 So much for being a maid. 0 I’ll do anything for you. 0



Rank 9 (Completion of Mementos Request “A Teacher Maid to Suffer.” required.)

“I bet I’ll be an old woman by the time I achieve my dreams.” Nonsense. +3 You may be right. 0 Aren’t you old already…? 0

“Today marks the day I graduate from being your maid.” What a bummer. +3 Thank you for your service. +3

“Besides, won’t you be lonely? Hm?” Not really. +2 I want to keep seeing you. +2 ROMANCE

“Giving someone the wrong idea… It’s a sinful act, you know?” Got it. +2 I mean what I say. 0 ROMANCE

ROMANCE: “This situation isn’t normal. I’m a teacher, and you’re my student, you know?” I’m a master; you’re a maid. FRIENDSHIP I’m a man; you’re a woman. ROMANCE



Rank 10 (Friendship)

“I need to work hard so I can make up for all the times I let my students down in the past.” I’m glad to hear that. +3 Sounds like you’re busy. +2

“I put up with the mess because you were my client, but you need to thoroughly clean in here!” I will. +3 You’re not my mom… 0 Same goes for you. 0

“You’re a member of the Phantom Thieves, right?” What are you talking about? 0 Why do you think that? 0 I’m just a high schooler. 0

“And you’re the only one who knew about my situation.” You got me. 0 You have no proof. 0 …So what if I am? 0

“A new path where I’ll never abandon any of my students…” That sounds promising. +3 I’ll make sure of it. +3



Rank 10 (Romance)