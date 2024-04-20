The Indiana State basketball program experienced a mass college basketball transfer portal exodus in early April after former Head Coach Josh Schertz departed for Saint Louis. Most notably, star center Robbie Avila entered the portal in search of a fresh start. However, Avila will be reuniting with his old coach in a big decision.
Avila committed to the Saint Louis basketball program on Saturday via The Field of 68. Avila's connection with Josh Schertz drove his decision to join the Billikens.
“I've trusted Coach Schertz these last two years. And I'm excited to keep playing for him going forward, Avilla said.
When Robbie Avila entered the college basketball transfer portal, many pondered what his next move would be. Some predicted the star center would join a star program like Purdue or Duke. However, all signs pointed towards him following Schertz to Saint Louis, and his decision to do so should pay off big time.
Josh Schertz joined the Indiana State basketball program in 2021 and helped the team to massive improvements during his tenure. The Sycamores finished the 2021-22 season with an 11-20 record, but Schertz and company made a big leap the following year. In 2022-23, Indiana State went 23-13 overall and 13-7 in Missouri Valley Conference play.
Then, Schertz's squad had one of the best years in program history. The Sycamores finished 2023-24 with an impressive 32-7 record, going 17-3 in conference play. The team earned a No. 1 seed in the NIT and did not disappoint. Robbie Avila and the Indiana State squad advanced to the championship game but lost 79-77 to Seton Hall.
Afterward, Coach Schertz received the opportunity to coach the Saint Louis basketball program, leaving the Sycamores behind. However, the move looks to play out well for Schertz as well as Robbie Avila, who looks to help elevate Schertz's new Billikens squad.
What Robbie Avila brings to Saint Louis basketball
Avila emerged as an offensive force during his sophomore season at Indiana State. After averaging 10.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists during his freshman year, he leapt to 17.5 points 6.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.
The 6-foot-10 center can do it all on offense. Avila has incredible touch around the rim, impeccable playmaking ability, and stretches the floor well. He shot 39.4% on threes and 80.8% from the free-throw stripe during the 2023-24 season.
Avila has earned some interesting nicknames for his unorthodox style of play and the stylish sports goggles he wears. Some refer to him as “College Jokic,” while others call him “Cream Abdul-Jabbar” and “Larry Nerd.” The star center looks to continue his ascent and could help take Saint Louis to the next level.
The Billikens are coming off a 13-20 year where they finished second-to-last in the Atlantic 10 conference standings. Saint Louis was led by junior guard Gibson Jimmerson, who averaged 15.8 points per game. Jimmerson entered the college basketball transfer portal in March but will return to Saint Louis for another season.
Several other SLU players also entered the portal, but with Josh Schertz arriving on the scene, the program should be able to get some more stout pieces.
Robbie Avila will be a great addition to a Billikens team looking to take a step forward in 2024-25. It will be interesting to see how the rising junior fares with his squad.