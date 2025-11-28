Week 13 brings a classic AFC South matchup with wildly different stakes. The Jacksonville Jaguars head to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville is fighting to solidify its playoff position. Meanwhile, Tennessee is trying to salvage pride in a lost season. This divisional battle promises physical football, emerging young talent, and plenty of storylines. That's even if the standings show a wide gap between these rivals.

Divisional showdown

The Jaguars enter Week 13 at 7-4. They have won two straight and sit squarely in the AFC wild-card race. They have found an offensive rhythm at the right time, scoring 27 or more points in five consecutive games. The Jaguars have also rediscovered balance behind Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr, and a fully healthy receiving corps. Lawrence has been efficient and aggressive, while Etienne continues to serve as a dynamic complement on the ground. The Jaguars’ biggest point of emphasis this week will be run defense. That's priority No. 1 against a Titans offense still looking for an identity. Jacksonville has won five of the last six meetings between these teams and is heavily favored. However, the Jaguars know divisional games are rarely easy, especially away from home.

Meanwhile, the Titans enter at 1-10. That said, their recent performances tell a story of a team still fighting. Their last three losses have come by a combined 16 points. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has also shown meaningful flashes of development. Tennessee’s offense remains inconsistent. Still, Ward’s mobility and arm talent give the Titans some juice when protection holds up. Defensively, the Titans must pressure Lawrence and create turnovers. That's especially true since Jacksonville has shown bouts of sloppiness in ball security in recent weeks. Under Mike Vrabel, Tennessee rarely lacks effort. With that, playing spoiler in a heated AFC South rivalry could be the spark they’ve been seeking at Nissan Stadium.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Jaguars and the Titans in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season.

Trevor Lawrence nets three touchdowns

Though this prediction centers on the Jaguars, it highlights the pressure placed on Tennessee. Lawrence has been sharp for most of the season. They haves weapons like Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr, and tight end Brenton Strange healthy again. As such, Jacksonville’s passing game is humming. Tennessee’s defense has surrendered chunk plays all year. They continue to struggle with consistency in the secondary. Expect Lawrence to find mismatches all afternoon. He will push past 300 yards and throw at least three touchdowns. Still, his occasional turnover tendencies could give Tennessee a sliver of hope. Look for the Titans to capitalize on one or two mistakes to hang around early.

Cam Ward accounts for 250+ total yards

Cam Ward has been a polarizing figure for Tennessee this season. Facing a Jacksonville defense that leads the league in fewest rushing yards allowed, the Titans won’t be able to lean heavily on the ground game. That puts the spotlight on Ward. He will be forced to create with both his arm and his legs. Expect designed rollouts, quick-game passes, and deep shots to young wideout Chimere Dike. Ward may not have the supporting cast to pull off the upset. However, he will deliver a competitive, productive performance. The rookie should top 250 total yards again with two scores.

Josh Hines-Allen records two sacks

Jaguars pass rusher Josh Hines-Allen has built an impressive reputation as a Titans tormentor. He has recorded sacks in five of his last six games against Tennessee. This week should be no different. With the Titans’ offensive line still a work in progress, Hines-Allen is set up for one of his most dominant outings of the season. Expect Jacksonville to move him around the formation to exploit mismatches. That should result in at least two sacks and multiple pressures on Ward. His disruptive presence will be a defining force that keeps the Jaguars firmly in control.

Jaguars dominate on the road

Jacksonville’s formula for winning is straightforward. They need to run the ball effectively, pressure the quarterback, and capitalize on field position. Tennessee ranks bottom-10 against the run. The Titans are also among the worst in the league in sack rate allowed. Those are major red flags for an offense facing a defense as active as Jacksonville’s. With Strange returning, Etienne should benefit from greater efficiency on the ground. The Jaguars’ defensive front will overwhelm Tennessee. They will keep Ward under constant stress and force the Titans into predictable passing situations. Jacksonville may allow a few highlight plays, but the overall talent gap will show by the second half. Jags win here, 30-17.

Bottom line

Even in a divisional rivalry known for chaos, these teams appear headed in opposite directions. One is the postseason, while the other is happy with a bit of progress. Tennessee will compete behind Cam Ward and deliver more resistance than their record suggests. That said, Jacksonville’s firepower and defensive muscle should eventually take over. Expect the Jaguars to leave Nashville with a convincing win. That should strengthen their push toward another playoff berth. The Titans, for their part, will continue building toward a more hopeful future.