New Orleans Saints fans are hoping that Derek Carr makes better decisions on the football field than he does when it comes to picking what to eat. After the quarterback was officially introduced as the Saints’ newest addition, Carr told reporters that he inexplicably had Chipotle for his first meal in New Orleans.

Derek Carr didn’t head to Cafe Du Monde for some beignets and café au lait. The Saints quarterback didn’t try some New Orleans gumbo or crawfish. Instead, Carr visited a chain restaurant.

“What are we doing?” Carr said he and his wife asked themselves when they ate their first New Orleans meal.

Carr’s meal choice elicited a strong reaction from Saints fans. Needless to say, many New Orleans natives couldn’t believe that their quarterback bypassed so many local food options in favor of the Mexican restaurant that can be found all across the country.

They literally could have better food by getting a poboy at a gas station! — John F.C. (@nscsupporter) March 11, 2023

The chipotle on magazine is a block from joey k's. Hell, the nachos and a cocktail at the rum hut would have been a better option. Srsly go to the hot bar at breaux mart. Dear God… https://t.co/96n6UwKO7M pic.twitter.com/HRI41zHSc2 — Lisa Marie (@lisagetshigh) March 12, 2023

Someone point this man at a Felipes — Marc Melancon (@MJMelanc) March 11, 2023

What is it with Chipotle? First Dyson Daniels, now Carr? SMH — Ralph Bergeron (@boxcarbergeron) March 11, 2023

Someone tell Derek Carr about that chicken sandwich at Blue Oak — Travis Roberts (@Travrob7) March 11, 2023

Many of the online reactions, of course, were in good fun. Carr told reporters that he had a difficult time leaving Chipotle because everyone he met was so welcoming. He also admitted that he doesn’t know much about New Orleans cuisine.

As long as Carr performs on the field, Saints fans probably won’t care if the quarterback eats Chipotle three times a day.

New Orleans has severely missed Drew Brees since he retired. The Saints have gone 16-18 since their former franchise quarterback called it quits. After winning four straight NFC South championships, New Orleans has missed the playoffs in two straight seasons.

The Saints gave Carr a four-year, $150 million contract. He can afford to upgrade his meal choices during his time in New Orleans.