ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Super Bowl 59 is upon us. The biggest sporting event in the world will occur on FOX this Sunday evening as the Kansas City Chiefs aim to do the impossible and win three straight Super Bowls. The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Big Game and hope to change the course of history. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Eagles prediction and pick for Super Bowl 59.

Chiefs-Eagles Last Game – Matchup History

After the Chiefs defeated the Eagles in Super Bowl 57, the two teams met once again the following season. Philadelphia took down KC 21-17 to end the 4-game losing streak against the defending champs.

Overall Series: Chiefs lead 6-5

Here are the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 59 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Super Bowl 59 Odds: Chiefs-Eagles Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Philadelphia Eagles: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Eagles – Super Bowl 59

When: Sunday, February 9

Time: 6:30 ET/3:30 PT

TV: FOX

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is not worth taking in this game if it stays at -1.5. If you are going to bet on the Chiefs, you will benefit with Moneyline at a 10$ difference. The Chiefs are back-to-back champs, if you believe they will three-peat, then don't hesitate to take them straight up on Sunday night.

Patrick Mahomes has a ton of weapons. Xavier Worthy has emerged as his No. 1 receiver as a rookie despite DeAndre Hopkins on the other side. Worthy caught six passes for 85 yards and a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship. With JuJu Smith-Schuster playing well and Hollywood Brown back healthy, Mahomes can target any receiver with the trust they will catch the ball and make a big play. It's been happening for years and it won't change against the Eagles. Philadelphia contains one of the best defenses in the NFL, if not the best. However, Mahomes has proven that it does not matter who is on the other side of the ball, he will escape the pocket and run if needed or he will hit one of his five targets for a big play. I don't expect the Chiefs' run game to have much of an impact outside of a few decent runs and maybe a goal-line TD.

Travis Kelce has a lot of distractions going on but we all know how elite he is in the playoffs. The Mahomes-Kelce connection will need to be in full force against the Eagles. Kelce only caught two passes for 19 yards in the AFC Championship but that has been the only game in recent memory where he hasn't balled out. He caught seven passes for 117 yards and a TD in the win over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round. Historically, he averages 86.5 yards in the postseason and has more catches than anyone with 165.

On the defensive end, we all know that the Chiefs' main focus will be containing Saquon Barkley. The Chiefs can't afford him to dominate and allow the Eagles to control the time of possession. If they can limit his big runs, that will be game-changing for the Chiefs. It seems Barkley has a huge run every game.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jalen Hurts feels the Eagles have a much better team compared to two seasons ago. Both sides of the ball are elite and the offensive line leads the way. It seems that the Eagles have a star at every position. Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata are two of the top tackles in the game. They have a 6-foot-7 tackle in Mekhi Becton playing right guard. Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens are banged up but will both play on Sunday. If the line is playing well and moving bodies then Barkley will have a huge game. The tush-push will once again make an appearance in short-down situations.

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert all have the ability to have great games. Smith had seven catches for 100 yards in the Super Bowl 57 loss and Brown had six catches for 96 yards and a TD. It's expected they both will play well again. Dallas Goedert is a matchup nightmare for linebackers and safeties. He has been playing well as of late as he caught eight passes for 85 yards last week against the Washington Commanders. The offense is stacked and there should be a lot of points scored in this game.

Everyone loves to see Barkley run the ball but the Eagles' defense going up against Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense is what makes this Super Bowl amazing. The Eagles are hoping they can be the ones to stop Mahomes as nobody has since their last try two seasons ago. All members must play well but the defensive line needs to find ways to sack Mahomes. Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith Jr, and Jordan Davis have a chance to disrupt Mahomes' flow. Linebacker Zach Baun, who is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, will be all over the field on Sunday.

The Eagles' secondary contains elite rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Darius Slay is still a very good corner and those three have a big night ahead covering the quick KC receivers.

Final Chiefs-Eagles Prediction & Pick

Picking the winner of this game is not easy. The best bet on the board is taking the Over at 48.5. Super Bowl 57 had 73 combined points. Both teams are elite on both sides of the ball but points will be scored. I expect both sides to score 24+ points as there will be no holding back on play-calling. This game could very well go to overtime also, further making the Over a great bet.

As for the winner, I am taking the chance on the Eagles. This could be the year for the Philadelphia and Barkley and the Eagles' offense will have a big night.

Final Chiefs-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Eagles +1.5 (-110), Over 48.5 (-110)