The New Orleans Saints hit another low point in their already dismal 2024 season with a 25-10 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. The defeat dropped the Saints to 5-11, marking their worst record since 2005 and leaving players and fans searching for answers.

“It’s no secret that our team is in a dark time right now,” linebacker Demario Davis admitted after the game. “We’re searching for light and direction.”

The Saints’ struggles were on full display against a Raiders team that entered the game with a 4-12 record and had been among the league’s worst. Despite keeping the game close in the first half, trailing just 13-10, the Saints unraveled in the second half. Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler, who showed promise early, completed just 9-of-22 passes for 72 yards after halftime and threw two interceptions. The Saints’ offense failed to score in the second half, continuing a season-long pattern of inconsistency.

Rattler’s performance encapsulated the Saints’ offensive woes. Despite entering the game with hopes of building on his development, the rookie was frustrated by his showing. “It’s embarrassing,” Rattler said of his recent struggles, echoing comments made after last week’s shutout loss to the Packers.

The defense fared no better, allowing Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah to rush for a career-high 115 yards and quarterback Aidan O’Connell to throw for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Cam Jordan, a veteran leader on the defense, acknowledged the team’s shortcomings. “We have to find our way,” he said. “Whatever that takes. Hopefully, I’m part of the picture.”

Saints have a lot of work to do this offseason

Head coach Darren Rizzi, serving in an interim capacity after Dennis Allen’s midseason firing, has been unable to turn the ship around. Back-to-back blowout losses have dimmed his chances of retaining the position permanently. “The powers-to-be will evaluate the whole thing, and we’ll go from there,” Rizzi said. “I can’t be overly concerned with that.”

The loss to the Raiders also highlighted the Saints’ broader issues, including injuries to key players like Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara, and Chris Olave. However, the team’s problems extend beyond injuries, signaling the need for significant changes in the offseason.

With one game remaining against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Saints’ focus is shifting to the future. Fans can expect a coaching search and likely roster changes, with decisions looming on veterans like Carr and Jordan.

By the time the Saints return to the Superdome next season, the team will likely look vastly different. But for now, the Saints are left to reflect on a season defined by missed opportunities, searching for a way out of the darkness.