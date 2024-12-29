Several teams, including the New Orleans Saints, will be looking for a new head coach in the 2025 NFL offseason. While the Saints' search is expected to be extensive, the organization has seemed to grow fond of Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Glenn, who worked as the Saints' defensive backs coach from 2016 to 2020, is a favorite with general manager Mickey Loomis due to his familiarity with the team, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. He also ended his playing career with New Orleans in 2008.

“The feeling in league circles is that general manager Mickey Loomis will lean towards someone he knows, with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn — who narrowly lost out to Allen last time around — a frequent name mentioned,” Rapoport and Pelissero wrote. “Mike McCarthy and Bills OC Joe Brady have Saints roots, too. But the team is looking into all the top candidates.”

Glenn has been the Lions' defensive coordinator since 2021. He has quickly blossomed into one of the most respected assistant coaches in the league after turning Detroit's defense into one of the most formidable units in just three seasons.

Even if it is not with the Saints, Glenn is expected to become a head coach soon. He is not the only member of Dan Campbell's staff with those expectations, as offensive coordinator Ben Johnson could be the most sought-after young assistant in the upcoming offseason.

Saints still seeking permanent Sean Payton replacement

Rapoport and Pelissero reported that Glenn was a finalist for the job in New Orleans when they hired Dennis Allen in 2022. The position was vacant after longtime head coach Sean Payton announced his short-lived retirement. Allen was fired after the team's Week 9 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Payton had been with the team for 16 years and brought the organization its first Super Bowl. Despite retiring in 2022, he returned to the NFL in 2023 to coach the Denver Broncos. Since he left the Saints, they have been unable to find his permanent successor.

The NFL insiders also identified interim head coach Darren Rizzi as a candidate to be promoted to full-time head coach. Rizzi is reportedly “beloved in the building” and the front office has been impressed with how he is handling an injury-riddled season.

While Rizzi will likely be a priority candidate, no clear favorite has emerged from the situation. The next hire will become the 12th full-time head coach in Saints history.