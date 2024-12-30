The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out of the race for the top overall pick last Sunday. The franchise and head coach Antonio Pierce further got themselves out of the top five selections Sunday. Pierce's coaching guided the 25-10 romp of the New Orleans Saints.

The Silver and Black are now on their first winning streak of the season. Pierce delivered a defiant take to his team after the road win at the Superdome, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

“We might be delayed, but we're not going to be denied,” Pierce said.

Pierce has the Raiders finishing out 2024 strong. All in the attempt of establishing momentum for 2025. Much to the chagrin of several Raiders fans, this winning streak decreases the team's chances of claiming the top pick of the NFL Draft.

Las Vegas' home win over the Jaguars dropped the team to the sixth selection. The win over the Saints further prevents them from cracking the top five picks. But Pierce clearly isn't apologizing for this late Raiders' charge.

Antonio Pierce matches 1 Raiders mark with Josh McDaniels

Pierce took control of the team after the Raiders started 3-5 under Josh McDaniels. Las Vegas went 9-16 under McDaniels.

The former interim head coach of the team has now matched McDaniels' win total with the Raiders. Pierce has matched his predecessor's record with the franchise.

But will this winning streak become enough for the team to keep Pierce? NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero dropped a telling update before the Raiders-Saints game involving the head coach and owner Mark Davis.

“Despite the celebratory scene in the locker room following a Week 16 win over the Jaguars, the belief in league circles continues to be that Antonio Pierce's future as the Raiders' head coach is in serious doubt,” Pelissero wrote.

However, “if the team has another stirring win like Sunday's, Davis could ride the wave of positivity. Nothing has been finalized.”

This Raiders victory further complicates any thoughts Davis has on firing Pierce after the season. An upset over the playoff bound Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday could additionally increase Pierce's chances of returning.