NOLA.com's columnist Jeff Duncan wrote an article on why the New Orleans Saints will release veteran wide receiver Michael Thomas, and the wide receiver did not take well to it on X.
“Jeff Duncan funny how they planning on releasing me if I was on a 1 year deal 😂😂😂. Don't fall for it he the same dude that tried to be my friend in season after saying I wasn't the same player in training camp. #nexttopic” Michael Thomas said on X.
This was not the only post Thomas made on X regarding Duncan's column on his potential release from the Saints. Needless to say, Thomas did not hold back.
“Jeff Duncan is a h**. Trying to stay relevant so let's speak on it. The Saints leak information to him to try to ruin players value but see I'm not broke so I can speak on it. He is broke so he need clicks. Go look at all his articles that never end up being true,” Thomas wrote in another post on X.
It did not stop there for Thomas, as he continued to rip the columnist.
Look at this 🤡 y’all think he know ball yeah right. Y’all really clicking links to what he write 😂😂😂 #goodluck pic.twitter.com/fDoYiDx1iY
— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) March 7, 2024
Thomas is still under contract with the Saints for this season, and is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2024 season. However, Thomas suggests that the deal was structured as a one-year deal, and the plan was always that he would become a free agent this offseason.
Early in his career, Thomas was one of the best receivers in the NFL. He has struggled with injuries since then. He could still provide a boost to a team when on the field, so it will be worth monitoring where he ends up.