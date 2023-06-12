New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan is helping out Buffalo Bills' Von Miller at his summer football camp. While coaching up the kids, Cam Jordan took a shot at Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

"Slow right decisions, we love 'em. Call 'em Kirk Cousins" Cam Jordan not holding back on Kirk at Von's pass rush summit pic.twitter.com/5J4aGJ5JeH — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 12, 2023

“In this game everybody knows…a fast, wrong decision could be a right decision. A fast, right decision and you're a winner. A slow right decision, get your a** on the bench. ‘Cause there's somebody out here that's ‘gon be moving out here at a different speed. Slow, right decisions, we love 'em, call 'em Kirk Cousins.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Saints' Cam Jordan takes a blatant shot at Kirk Cousins when describing the types of plays that need to be made in the NFL. Jordan emphasizes that everything that needs to be done on the football field needs to be done with fast intentions. He stresses that even if the decision that is made is wrong, a quick, wrong decision is better than a slow, right decision. He says that Kirk Cousins is a perfect example of a player who makes slow decisions.

It is definitely an unwarranted shot at Cousins, but it looks to be in good jest. Additionally, Cousins hasn't won many big games in his career, and Jordan talks about the importance of these decisions in winning ball games. Thus, he might have a point that Cousins is a good example that the kids should not follow.

Overall, it has to be great for these kids to hear from one of the best defenders in the NFL. It doesn't hurt that Cam Jordan was able to bring a little levity to the camp as well.