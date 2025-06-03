The New Orleans Saints aim to become more offensive minded in 2025. Defensive whiz Dennis Allen is out, while renown offensive mind Kellen Moore is in. Moore has a quarterback conundrum to address — though he has star power to work with on offense.

Moore still gets 1,000-yard target Chris Olave and perennial Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara. But the Saints bring three hidden gems too for his first team.

Each of those gems reside on the defensive side. One is an emerging Pro Bowler in the making. The other is a savvy tackler. Then the final Saints gem rose as one of the best coverage defenders.

Here are the hidden gems to know about in the Big Easy.

Saints DT Bryan Bresee

Bryan Bresee entered the organization with high expectations. After all, N.O. tabbed him as its first round selection back in 2023.

The former Clemson Tigers defender has established himself as one of the promising young defenders here. Except veteran Cam Jordan and opposite edge rusher Chase Young command the spotlight in the trenches.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder still improved his production during his sophomore NFL season. Bresee penetrated past offensive lines to grab 7.5 sacks — which led the Saints. Bresee even sacked three different Super Bowl winning quarterbacks — including the 2024 season champ Jalen Hurts. He also lifted his solo tackles from 12 to 17.

Bresee could soon assume the leadership role once Jordan calls it a career. But Moore has a potential Pro Bowler to work with in the defensive trenches. New defensive coordinator Brandon Staley can find even more creative ways to send Bresee into the backfield. Staley is the same coordinator who once coached another cat-quick interior defender named Aaron Donald with the Los Angeles Rams.

Saints CB Alontae Taylor

Taylor is likely more known for changing his jersey number. But he raised his game up last season.

The 26-year-old improved his totals in seven different defensive categories. He earned his most starts with 15, grabbed 89 tackles (featuring 61 solo stops) and delivered seven stops behind the line of scrimmage.

However, he's quietly rose as a pass deflection machine. The 6-foot-1, 199-pounder has swatted 41 total passes — including a career-best 16 in 2024.

Moore and Staley now envision increasing Taylor's role on the defense this season. Taylor himself begged to become more unleashed this fall under Staley. He wins over the Saints off his coverage skills. But he's another gem who could witness increased production in 2025.

Saints LB Pete Werner

Werner represents one of the more talent-heavy groups on the Saints. Even next to savvy veteran Demario Davis.

The left side linebacker brings his own nose for the football. He placed second in tackles with 92 despite missing four games. New Orleans also played so much better when both Davis and Werner were together. The unit surrendered 19.5 points per game when both were healthy.

The Saints front office managed to restructure Werner's contract in March. That decision came one year after Werner signed a $25 million extension.

Werner is a vital component for the Saints' front seven with back-to-back 90-tackle seasons. Staley and Moore get a defender under 30 to work with at LB. But he's capable of cracking 100 tackles by staying away from the injured list, and absorbing Staley's exotic defense.