There may be new life in the NFC South during the 2023 season with the news that Tom Brady has finally retired from the NFL. Brady spent the last 3 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Cam Jordan of the New Orleans Saints is quite happy to see that the future Hall of Famer has taken his last snap and thrown his last pass.

“We’re glad he’s out of the division. Tampa Bay will probably go back to… where Tampa Bay has been.” 8-time Pro Bowler #Saints Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) on Tom Brady retirement + hope he doesn’t see me at Pro Bowl for 3rd straight year b/c he’s at bigger Bowl. For @nflnetwork: pic.twitter.com/57TJmykNhC — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 4, 2023

Jordan believes that Brady’s retirement will help the Saints and their competitors in the NFC South because the Bucs will not be at the same level without him. He was blunt in his assessment of Tampa Bay’s likely future. “We’re glad he’s out of the division,” Jordan said. “Tampa Bay will probably go back to where Tampa Bay has been.”

Jordan added that he hopes Brady enjoys his retirement. “Let the man retire this time. We salute him and we salute all his accomplishments.”

Jordan is an 8-time Pro Bowl player, and he is coming off another strong season with the New Orleans Saints. Jordan had 66 tackles for the Saints last season, including 13.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

Throughout his career, Jordan has been an incredibly durable player. He has played 192 games in 12 years and has started all but one of those games. The only game he did not start came in his rookie season of 2011.

Cam Jordan’s best season came in 2019 when he had 53 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and an eye-catching 15.5 sacks.

Jordan anticipates an easier time when facing the Bucs from this point forward, believing they will have a hard time competing against the Saints and their other NFC South opponents.