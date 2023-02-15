New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen isn’t getting his money back after the NFL rescinded all the fines stemming from the Cameron Jordan fake injury allegations. However, it is in his own volition and for good reasons.

To recall, the whole Saints organization was fined $550,000 over allegations that Jordan faked his injury during their Week 13 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in December. Allen was slapped with a $100,000, while his former defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen got a $50,000 penalty. As for Jordan, he was fined $35,000 while the New Orleans franchise had to cough up $350,000.

Of course the Saints appealed and won their case, prompting the NFL to return the fines. Instead of taking his money back, however, Allen chose to donate the whole $100,000 to charity. Allen and his wife, Alisson Allen, sent it all to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

“It all started when we got the fine letters from the league,” Allen explained, per the team website. “We said, ‘We shouldn’t be fined for this, we didn’t do anything wrong.’ And then, it got Alisson and I to thinking, ‘Well, we win this appeal, let’s take that money that we would have given the league and let’s do something good with that money.’