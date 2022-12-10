By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Earlier this month, the NFL issued a memo to teams warning them about faking injuries in a game. Apparently, Cam Jordan and the New Orleans decided to test this memo during their Week 13 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, the league cracked down on them HARD with some hefty fines.

Cam Jordan and the Saints were fined a grand total of $550,000 for allegedly faking an injury, a source told Mike Florio. The All-Pro defender was hit by a $35,000 penalty. The position coach, Ryan Nielsen, was given a $50,000 fine, and head coach Dennis Allen got double that amount. The team took the brunt of the fines, as they paid $350,000 for the infraction.

“The incident happened after a third-and-17 play by the Buccaneers, midway through the fourth quarter. As quarterback Tom Brady lined up the offense for fourth and 10, Jordan looked to the sideline, took a knee, and pointed to his lower left leg. The source says that other camera angles reveal Jordan receiving direction from the sideline to go down.”

The fake injury was supposedly a ploy to snuff whatever momentum the Buccaneers had going for them. The idea is that they want to “ice” their opponents, just like how in basketball teams will call a timeout before their opponent shoots a free throw. However, the Saints were seemingly caught in the act.

Cam Jordan certainly did not appreciate this fine, though. The Saints star took to Twitter to express his frustration about the fine.

“Are fines made by nfl open to public? I just feel like this should be public knowledge. ‘Cause some of the fines are silly but this 1… ridiculous. Anyways & for what a “deliberate action to delay game” before a tm punts? NFL just wanted a new patek aquanaut or summ… not off me”

The Saints plan to appeal their fine, per Adam Schefter.