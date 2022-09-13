Saints latest free agent signing could spell trouble for Alvin Kamara’s fantasy value

New Orleans Saints running Alvin Kamara’s rib injury may be worse than the team let on.

During the Saints’ week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons, Kamara played less than he typically would. The lead back was on the field for just 61% of the snaps resulting in just 38 total plays.

When he was on the field, he recorded just nine carries. This number is also a drastic drop-off compared to his typical usage.

After the game, Kamara claimed that he was good to go. But Saints head coach Dennis Allen said otherwise.

Allen announced that Kamara was dealing with a rib injury. But Allen was sure to clarify that the team expects their RB1 to be fine.

Yet in a shocking move, the Saints have brought in a veteran to add to their backfield.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates, the Saints have signed veteran running back Latavius Murray to the practice squad. This could mean nothing, or it could be an indication that Alvin Kamara is dealing with something more.

The Saints are signing RB Latavius Murray to their practice squad. Worth noting that Alvin Kamara is currently dealing with a rib issue. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 13, 2022

Murray spent both the 2019 and 2020 seasons as a member of the Saints backfield alongside Alvin Kamara.

Since being drafted in 2014, Murray has been a solid running back. Through 122 career games, he has recorded 6,861 yards from scrimmage and 51 touchdowns.

If Kamara is dealing with a bigger injury than originally believed, Murray could step into a role within this offense.

At the moment, veteran running back Mark Ingram is serving as the Saints RB2. When called upon in week one, he recorded 22 rushing yards on four carries. But the depth past Ingram is mainly unproven. Murray immediately changes that.