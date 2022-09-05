Saints receive huge update on first-rounder OT Trevor Penning after foot surgery

The New Orleans Saints received a fantastic update on first-rounder offensive tackle Trevor Penning just less than a week before their 2022 NFL season kicks off. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Penning’s foot surgery went so well that there’s now a chance that he can get back to action earlier than what was initially pegged.

“The Saints received unexpectedly good news following the foot surgery for first-round OT Trevor Penning: Rather than miss all of 2022, Penning has a chance to be ready by early Nov., sources say. At the least, he’ll be able to practice, at the most could be key down the stretch.”

The Saints lost veteran OT Terron Armstead left New Orleans and signed a five-year deal with the Miami Dolphins worth $75 million back in March, which further highlighted the need for the team to improve its offensive line via the draft. New Orleans would later select Penning in the first round (19th overall) out of Northern Iowa for its second overall pick. The Saints spent their 11th pick overall on wide receiver Chris Olave of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Penning suffered the said foot injury in the Saints’ preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers at home, which New Orleans won, 27-10. Penning played well in the preseason, with the 6-7 tackle even earning the highest Pro Football Focus grade among first-round offensive rookies after the first week.

Highest-graded 1st-round offensive rookies in Week 1 of the preseason: 🥇 Trevor Penning – 90.9

🥈 Garrett Wilson – 78.7

🥉 Kenny Pickett – 74.0

🏅 Charles Cross – 72.2 pic.twitter.com/oXiT2MxB7L — PFF (@PFF) August 14, 2022

The Saints will look to overcome the absence of Penning in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season when they play Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons on the road on Sep. 11.