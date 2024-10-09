In a big blow to the team, the New Orleans Saints have announced that rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler will start in Week 6 as the Saints prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rattler will step in for Derek Carr, who is sidelined with an oblique tear.

This development presents a significant challenge for the Saints but also offers a glimpse into the potential of their promising young QB. Carr is expected to be out for a few weeks, allowing Rattler to showcase his skills on the NFL stage.

“The Saints are starting rookie QB Spencer Rattler, as Derek Carr is out a few weeks with a tear in his oblique. A hurdle for the Saints, but also a look at a promising young QB.” via Ian Rapoport on X, formerly Twitter.

The decision to start Rattler comes after backup Jake Haener struggled during his brief appearance against the Chiefs, completing only 2 of 7 passes for 17 yards. Rattler, previously considered the emergency third option, now steps into a spotlight that could redefine his early NFL career. Although Haener was initially seen as the backup, the coaching staff's choice of Rattler indicates a strategic pivot toward the rookie’s potential.

Spencer Rattler will make NFL Debut vs Buccaneers

Both high expectations and significant challenges have marked spencer Rattler's journey to this point. A former 5-star recruit, Rattler's college career at Oklahoma and South Carolina showcased his strong arm and playmaking ability but was also marred by inconsistency.

Over his collegiate tenure, he accumulated 10,807 passing yards, 77 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions. Despite his mixed results, his raw talent was evident, attracting attention from NFL scouts.

During the preseason, Rattler saw considerable action, completing 20 of 38 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown, which provided a glimpse of what he could bring to the team.

The urgency for Rattler to step up is amplified by Derek Carr’s fading performance prior to his injury. Carr’s stats had declined, with 546 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions over a three-game losing streak, underscoring the need for a potential shift in the team's quarterback dynamics.

As Rattler prepares for his upcoming start, the stakes are high. This opportunity is not just about filling in; it’s about showcasing his ability to lead an NFL team and possibly contending for a more permanent starting role. If Rattler can capitalize on this chance and deliver strong performances, he might not only influence the immediate trajectory of the Saints’ season but also argue a case for his future as a starter, even after Carr’s return.