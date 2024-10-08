The New Orleans Saints will be without quarterback Derek Carr for several weeks because of an oblique injury suffered during their 26-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Since the Saints carry two backup QBs, there hasn't been a clear answer as to who would get the start in Week 6 against their divisional rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to multiple NFL insiders like Mike Garafolo, the Saints are leaning toward Spencer Rattler to start.

New Orleans brought in Jake Haener, a fourth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, during their final drive against the Chiefs. Carr was injured on the previous drive. Haener didn't get much traction, completing just 2-of-7 passes for 17 yards. The Saints' offense was misfiring all night, with three three-and-outs in the first half. A 43-yard touchdown to Rashid Shaheed was the team's only burst of offense.

Spencer Rattler earning the Saints start over Jake Haener

Whether Carr is injured or not, after three straight losses, it's not a bad time to kick the tires on Spencer Rattler and see what the rookie can do in the regular season. Rattler had some nice moments during the Saints' preseason.

He went 7-for-13 for 105 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' final preseason game. Just before the season started, Dianna Russini of The Athletic via Chase Daniel expressed that the Saints were very high on Rattler's potential.

“We got to keep an eye on this one,” said Russini. “I think this is going to be a situation where, like the ones we talked about earlier in the show where you had the veteran quarterback as the starter like we see in New England and we see in Pittsburgh.

“Once things go a little weird, could they be calling for the backup? The New Orleans Saints have a really good quarterback situation right now. If Derek Carr doesn't pan out, they have a lot of confidence in what their backup in Rattler can do.”

With two games in the next nine days, Carr is expected to not play in Weeks 6 or 7. Carr would then be evaluated for a potential return in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.

After two games, the Saints were the talk of the NFL, and it's got to be a real shock to the franchise to be so quickly brought back down to Earth after three consecutive losses.

The timing of the injury likely doesn't help the Saints' possible pursuit of Davante Adams.