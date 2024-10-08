Not only did the New Orleans Saints lose the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, but they also lost their starting quarterback. Derek Carr got hurt near the end of the contest, interrupting a quality season for the veteran.

The former Las Vegas Raider is out for the next few weeks, via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“Sources to me and @RapSheet: #Saints QB Derek Carr is expected to miss multiple games with an oblique injury he suffered against the #Chiefs,” Garafolo reported. “New Orleans has two games in the next nine days, and the likelihood is Carr misses Sun vs. the #Buccaneers and Thurs vs. the #Broncos.”

Rookie Spencer Rattler could be the replacement for now, via Garafolo.

“More on the #Saints’ QB situation: Rookie fifth-rounder Spencer Rattler is a strong candidate to get the start in Derek Carr’s absence, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Garafolo said. “With Drake Maye getting the ball for the #Patriots, that would make five rookie QBs to get a start this year.”

Will Rattler keep the ship from sinking in New Orleans?

Saints need Derek Carr desperately

Rattler had a successful college career, but he's unlikely to play as well as Carr. The 33-year-old has been better than expected thus far, completing 70.3% of his passes for 989 yards with eight touchdowns and four picks, as well as another score on the ground.

With two winning teams up next on the schedule, New Orleans can't afford to have poor quarterback play. At 2-3, the Saints could fall behind the upstart Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South.

Speaking of the Buccaneers, New Orleans will host them before a home date with the Denver Broncos in Week 7 on Thursday Night Football. Sean Payton's defense has been stout in Denver, putting even more emphasis on winning the divisional matchup with Tampa Bay.

This is a tough situation for a late-round rookie to walk into, but such is life in the NFL.