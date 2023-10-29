The Saints look to gain some momentum in their NFL Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The Saints are 3-4 and are tied for 3rd in the NFC South. New Orleans needs all hands on deck, but a question mark surfaces as Michael Thomas falls ill.

The Saints could be without Michael Thomas in Week 8

Thomas was added to the injury report with an “illness,” making him questionable for Sunday’s game, per Ari Meirov. The veteran receiver has 371 yards and 1 touchdown on 34 receptions so far this season. Hopefully, he can make a quick recovery.

In the meantime, New Orleans will rely on Chris Olave to take on more responsibility for the offense. In Olave’s last game against the Houston Texans, the 23-year-old totaled 96 yards on 7 catches. The Saints need similar production when they face the Colts.

QB Derek Carr has thrown for over 300 yards in each of New Orleans’ last two games. However, the veteran QB threw an interception in both matchups. The Saints need to minimize their turnovers to have a chance to win.

Meanwhile, the Colts are hungry for a win after a heartbreaking one-point loss to the Cleveland Browns. Indy had over 100 more yards of offense than the Browns, but they fumbled three times and gave up an interception.

It seems that turnovers will be the name of the game on Sunday for both teams. If New Orleans can take care of the ball and keep the Colts’ offense in check, they have a chance to come away with victory.

Furthermore, if Michael Thomas feels better by game time, the Saints’ offense should have a decent spark.