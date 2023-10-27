The New Orleans Saints will head to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts in a battle between two teams looking that are in dire need of a big win this weekend. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Saints-Colts prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

New Orleans Saints (3-4) attempted to come back in their last game on Thursday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars where they were trailing all game until they tied it up 24-24 in the fourth quarter with a 44-yard touchdown by Christian Kirk sealed the game for the Jaguars. The Saints now head on the road to take on the Colts in hopes of turning their season around after losing back-to-back games bringing them under .500 on the season.

Indianapolis Colts (3-4) fell short against the Cleveland Browns in their last game, losing the shootout 39-38. In that game, Gardner Minshew had himself his best game of the season where he passed for 305 yards, two touchdowns, and ran for two more touchdowns but they ultimately lost giving up a last-second touchdown to Kareem Hunt which sealed it in the closing seconds. Minshew and the Colts are looking to rebound and get back into the win column against the Saints at home after dropping two straight.

Here are the Saints-Colts NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Saints-Colts Odds

New Orleans Saints: -1 (-110)

Indianapolis Colts: +1 (-110)

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

How to Watch Saints vs. Colts Week 8

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread

Derek Carr is doing all that he can do to get the win for the New Orleans Saints but they just have fallen short in each of their last two games. While Carr has put up a combined 654 yards and two touchdowns in his last two games, they struggled mightily to get the ball into the endzone. This should be another game where Derek Carr balls out and will need to as we can expect some points to be put on the board in this matchup.

The Colts' defense has been atrocious during their two-game skid giving up 76 points, which was in large part due to the offense giving way to a shortened field with eight turnovers. With Minshew at the helm, he is an aggressive passer who is always looking to push the ball downfield, and well sometimes that is costly for him who is now 1-2 as the official starter for the Indianapolis Colts for this season. If Carr and the Saints can solve their red zone issues that have been bothering them recently they have a chance to bounce back this weekend.

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread

Gardner Minshew has now lost consecutive games which brought his record at the Colts' starting quarterback this season to 1-2. He has had issues with turning the ball over in the last two games with four interceptions and his interception against the Browns was an untimely one. Minshew's stats may look good on paper and are good for fantasy purposes but for winning meaningful it hasn't translated.

The Colts' running game between Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss needs to take some of the burden off of Minshew to help balance this offense out. If the Colts' can keep from turning the ball over and maintain time of possession to keep the ball out of Derek Carr's hands they can cut their woes and get back on track.

Final Saints-Colts Prediction & Pick

The New Orleans Saints have been a really big letdown this season after acquiring Derek Carr who should have been a huge upgrade over last year's combination of Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston but he really hasn't been. You can see the disconnect he has with his wide receivers while running this offense that he seems like he can't get a grasp of. Maybe just maybe he will eventually hit his stride and finally live up to the expectations that New Orleans fans were hoping for.

As for the Indianapolis Colts, there was a ton of excitement running through the veins of their fans when they saw the potential they had with Anthony Richardson under center which was short-lived as he is now done for the season. Their saving grace is now Minshew Mania who while did play very well against one of the better defenses in the league, has now dropped two straight games.

When it comes down to it, this is a tailor-made matchup for Derek Carr to impress the New Orleans Saints fans and save face, even though he is going against a bottom-tier defense. Ultimately, expect the Saints to be able to put up points in this game unlike their last two games and just keep the foot on the gas as they roll through Indianapolis and get back into the winning column.

Final Saints-Colts Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Saints -1 (-110)