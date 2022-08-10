Taysom Hill vocal on bittersweet reality he’s facing this season

The New Orleans Saints have had several quarterbacks take snaps over the past couple of seasons. One of the most notable is quarterback/tight end Taysom Hill.

Hill has started nine games for this Saints team over the past two seasons. He has posted a record of 7-2. When on the field, Hill has thrown for 2,025 yards and eight touchdowns.

Since joining the Saints in 2017, Hill has primarily served as a rotational piece on offense and a special teams player. His experience throwing the ball has been helpful for the Saints, but that isn’t his primary duty. And with the return of quarterback Jameis Winston, it seems like Hill has permanently lost his quarterback duties.

The new Saints coaching staff, led by head coach Dennis Allen, envision Hill as their tight end going forward.

During a post-practice interview posted via the Saints team website, Taysom Hill spoke on his role changing within the offense. He said, “I know some of the things they’re going to ask me to do. I’m still very raw in a lot of this stuff, but it’s nice to get some exposure.”

Hill has been a solid offensive threat for this Saints team at times. He has recorded 1,183 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. He has added 388 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 34 career receptions.

But even as Hill has been solid along the offense, he doesn’t seem thrilled with the move. He stated, “Things aren’t up to me, I’m willing to do what I need to do to help us win football games. … I love playing, and so it creates opportunities for me to add value and be on the field and compete.

Taysom Hill’s overall experience at the tight end position isn’t that extensive. The Saints have taken on the approach to build Hill up. He stated that he needed to work on all of the basics, including a three-point stance.

Hill said, “I’ve never done that before. Like I said, we started from ground zero, and we just started building from there.”

As the season approaches, it will be interesting to see how Hill is utilized within this offense. But from what he has shown in the past, he could prove to be great at the position.