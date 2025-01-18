As the New Orleans Saints move into the 2025 offseason, the front office is already focused on reshaping the roster. Despite a tumultuous 2024 season, the team still possesses key building blocks to compete at a high level. However, finishing with a disappointing 5-12 record highlights the need to address several areas of concern. Free agency will be crucial for the Saints as they look to strengthen their roster. They need to target high-impact players who can help drive the franchise back to relevance. Among the potential difference-makers are Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Donte Jackson, Justin Fields, and Will Harris. They could provide the necessary upgrades for the 2025 season.

A Disappointing 2024 Season

The Saints have been forced into an early offseason after missing the playoffs once again in 2024. This outcome leaves the franchise in a state of uncertainty, with little clarity about the immediate future. As they head into the offseason, the Saints face the reality of ongoing cap space struggles. This severely limits their ability to bring in top-tier talent via free agency. This financial strain also complicates the search for a new head coach. This makes New Orleans potentially one of the least attractive destinations for coaching candidates in the NFL.

Currently, the Saints are in the worst position in terms of cap space for 2025. They are sitting more than $50 million in the red. Only four teams in the league are facing negative cap space. This underscores the dire financial situation New Orleans is grappling with.

Adding to the challenge, the Saints have 21 pending free agents to address. This means there will be significant gaps in the roster that need to be filled within a tight budget. Many predict that 2025 will mark the beginning of a long-term rebuild. This is likely to come with its share of growing pains. However, before embarking on this rebuilding phase, the team must first navigate a crucial offseason to lay the groundwork for future success.

Here we'll look at the New Orleans Saints 2025 top NFL free agency targets as their 2025 offseason begins.

A Speedster to Bolster the Offense

At the top of the Saints' free agency priority list is re-signing receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. He emerged as a key midseason addition in 2024 and should be brought back in 2025. MVS filled the void left by Rashid Shaheed and quickly became a deep-ball threat. Over his eight games in New Orleans, Valdes-Scantling totaled 17 receptions for 385 yards and four touchdowns. His impressive 21.6 yards per catch placed him second in the NFL among receivers with 20 or more targets. Given his big-play potential and the immediate impact he had, re-signing the veteran receiver should be a top priority for the Saints’ front office this offseason.

Strengthening the Secondary

Another significant target for the Saints should be cornerback Donte Jackson. He spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a potential free agent, Jackson should attract interest from the Saints. Though his performance may not be as flashy as other top cornerbacks, Jackson's reliability and consistency make him an intriguing option. A second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Jackson played a key role as a nickel corner for the Carolina Panthers before injuries slowed him down. After being traded to the Steelers in 2024, Jackson’s market value remains somewhat unpredictable. That said, his five interceptions in 15 games show his potential. If he can stay healthy, he could provide valuable depth and stability to a Saints secondary that still has room for improvement.

A Dynamic Quarterback to Lead the Offense

In addition to strengthening the defense, the Saints need to evaluate their quarterback situation. Derek Carr’s performance in 2024 has been less than inspiring. To address this, the Saints may look to acquire Justin Fields. After a rocky start to the season, Fields lost his starting role to Russell Wilson. He is now looking for a fresh start. At just 25 years old, Fields remains one of the most athletically gifted quarterbacks in the league. His dual-threat ability could be the perfect fit for New Orleans. With a relatively affordable price tag due to limited starting experience, Fields could offer the Saints a long-term solution at quarterback. Recall that his six starts in 2024 resulted in a 4-2 record, with five passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns. This demonstrates his playmaking ability.

Adding Depth to the Secondary

Versatile safety Will Harris should also be a priority for the Saints this offseason. He was signed to a one-year deal in 2024. Fortunately, Harris paired well with Tyrann Mathieu to form a strong defensive duo. Sure, he was placed on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5. However, Harris returned by Week 10 and didn’t miss another game. His consistent performance in the second half of the season helped keep the Saints' defense from completely unraveling. Bringing Harris back in 2025 would add much-needed depth to a secondary that has shown weaknesses. His physicality and ability to play multiple roles would provide defensive coordinator Dennis Allen with more flexibility. These make him a key asset for the Saints' defense moving forward.

The Path to Success in 2025

The 2025 offseason represents a crucial turning point for the New Orleans Saints, as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 season. Free agency will play a vital role in addressing the team’s most pressing needs, from adding a dynamic receiver like Marquez Valdes-Scantling to strengthening the secondary with players like Donte Jackson and Will Harris. Additionally, the potential acquisition of a quarterback like Justin Fields could provide the franchise with the spark it needs to revive its offense. With the right additions, the Saints can position themselves for a competitive 2025 season, with the ultimate goal of returning to playoff contention. The upcoming offseason will be one of the most important in the franchise's recent history, and the Saints will need to make strategic moves that lay the foundation for future success.