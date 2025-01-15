Pittsburgh Steelers fans have several issues to debate as they limp into yet another offseason. The annual speculation about Mike Tomlin's job security has diminished to murmurs, with many fans preparing to see him on the sidelines for at least another year. Focus is shifting toward roster matters, namely the quarterback situation.

Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are set to enter free agency, which prompted the Steelers to sign ex-Miami Dolphins signal-caller Skylar Thompson on Tuesday. Unless it is willing to surrender a huge haul of future assets to trade up in the NFL Draft, the team is likely looking at another short-term solution at the position. Since Tomlin is expected to stay in Pittsburgh as of now, it might make sense to go with a QB who already knows his way around the franchise.

Scrambling to find upside in the mid-rounds may not be worth the risk for Steelers brass, particularly because they already have a young and athletic individual on their roster. Justin Fields could earn himself one more opportunity to become a viable starting NFL quarterback. The 25-year-old, as many know, has a bevy of vocal supporters.

People make the starting QB case for Justin Fields

“Steelers need to give Justin Fields an uncontested full season as the starter and let him control his own destiny,” @DinkleBurghh declared on X. “Winning seasons streak doesn’t mean anything. We don’t win playoff games. Let Justin have the entire season, he either sinks… or he swims. We either have a QB, or will pick high enough to get one.”

That is a compelling case. Pittsburgh has been stuck in the same tired pattern for several seasons now. The squad is good enough to grab an AFC Wild Card slot but fails to compete with actual contenders. Simply put, the Steelers are in no man's land. They do not lose enough to justify a full rebuild. Stopgap QBs are not getting the job done, either, though. Thrusting Fields into a now-or-never type of campaign can offer the fan base the clarity they covet.

Ideally, the plan would be a win-win. Of course, it is obviously better if Fields erupts and enables the team to skip past a lengthy developmental timetable. Again, the man has his believers. They just want him to get a fair chance to succeed.

“If the Steelers re-sign Justin Fields, please don’t hold him back with the play calling and just see what he can do,” @matthewluciow92 posted. Others are even more confident about sticking with the former Ohio State star.

“Think the Steelers would be fine with Justin Fields as the Starting Quarterback,” @Blitz_Burgh opined. “They need to build around him. Get a legit offensive line coordinator. Draft young playmakers (WR and RB). Figure out a way to scheme and open up your offense. Draft a young CB and put him with Porter. Move Broderick Jones to Left Tackle. Put Troy Fautanu at Right Tackle Would be a good start.”

Other Steelers fans have some doubts

Pittsburgh enjoyed a 4-2 record with Fields under center before switching to Russell Wilson. The two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year threw for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns while completing 65.8 percent of his passes and tossing just one interception. During the course of the season, Fields rushed for another 289 yards and five scores. He showed more poise in the Steel City than he did with the beleaguered Chicago Bears, making some think that a breakout is actually a fathomable scenario.

Not everyone is convinced, however. Many fans still take issue with the 2021 first-round pick's decision-making and reaction time in the pocket.

“Please, I hope {he does start} so y'all can finally realize how bad he is,” @gutileonardo remarked. “He had 3 years in Chicago,” @SpoiledRotten79 commented. “It's not like he's been sitting on a bench his whole career.” The criticism grows louder. “Thinking he’s the answer to our problems is a bad take,” @Trevayame said. “He’s not even a top 20 QB.”

Although the topic of Justin Fields starting is divisive, most fans should agree that the Steelers' options are limited. The 2019 Second-Team All-American offers both intrigue and concern through his three-plus-season sample size, but he is a realistic candidate to win the job at training camp this summer.

Regardless of who the franchise's QB is in September, the organization must apply the necessary changes to optimize his prospects for success. And after how the 2024-25 campaign ended, there is much work to do beyond just addressing Fields' contract status.