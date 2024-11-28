The Pittsburgh Steelers pride themselves annually with stout defense. Yet, the franchise has somehow struggled when backed in the red zone. Cornerback Donte Jackson is one who's noticed the lapses inside the 20-yard line. That includes the stunning 24-19 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson and the Steelers have allowed 17 red zone touchdowns on 33 attempts. And he's on a defense that ranks 12th in opposing red zone percentage at 51.5%. Plus he's on the league's fourth-best scoring defense that also ranks ninth against yardage. So, why the red zone struggles as of late? Jackson gave a detailed answer to reporters via Steelers Live.

“It is just coming down to communication, execution,” Jackson began. “Guys don't get down there on us often. So I guess that causes for us to just lack some details in that area of the field.”

Jackson, interestingly, believes it's this 2024 Steelers defense lacking in “details” on how to handle the red zone. This is still a veteran-led unit featuring longtime performers like him, T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alex Highsmith, Cam Heyward, even newcomer Patrick Queen. He concluded that even a defense like the Steelers seeks improvement.

“You're always looking to get better in this league. Especially towards the end of the season,” Jackson said.

Is Donte Jackson only Steelers defender speaking on red zone woes?

Despite the rare red zone struggles, the Steelers are in excellent shape in the playoff race. Pittsburgh sits atop the AFC North at 8-3 overall. They currently own the conference's third-best record.

But even veteran defenders can be honest about the state of the team. The elephant in the room on defense is what occurs between the 20 and one-yard line. Jackson isn't the only vet on the Steelers noticing this dilemma. So is the defensive lineman Heyward.

“Once they've gotten down there, they've had a lot of success,” Heyward says in speaking on offenses scoring on them. “We got to clean that up. Can't be seven always. Can't be three. But I like the fact they're not getting down there often.”

While the Steelers' defense does everything it their power to prevent red zone trips, it's still a matter of preventing points that bugs this unit.

“It can't be a pick your poison,” Heyward said. “It's got to be slim to none when you get down there. And when you do get down there, it's got to be three.”

The stunning loss to the Browns is the reason behind the subject inside the locker room. The Browns scored touchdowns on three of their four trips inside the Steelers' 20 while snow piled onto the field. Cleveland even ended the game through Nick Chubb scoring from two-yards out for the go-ahead touchdown with 57 seconds left.

Jackson, Heyward and the defense has improving inside the 20 on their minds. Their next opponent, the rival Cincinnati Bengals, delivered two of their three touchdowns from inside the red zone in the 34-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The 4-7 Bengals are listed as a 2.5-point favorite in the Sunday contest. Pittsburgh, though, leads the all-time series 70-39.