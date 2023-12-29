Barry Keoghan posted a cute picture with his Saltburn co-star, Jacob Elordi.

Maybe Oliver Quick really did love Felix Catton. Saltburn star Barry Keoghan shared a cute image of him with his co-star, Jacob Elordi, on social media.

College loves

In a post on his Instagram story, captured by PopCrave on X, Keoghan posted a framed picture of him with Elordi. He also added a broken heart emoji.

Barry Keoghan shares framed photograph with ‘Saltburn’ co-star Jacob Elordi. pic.twitter.com/p8ur2i5Ivb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 29, 2023

The two star in Emerald Fennell's follow-up to Promising Young Woman. Saltburn follows a young college student, Oliver Quick (Keoghan), who becomes infatuated with a classmate, Felix Catton (Elordi). Oliver gets invited to the Catton estate and spends a summer there where things take a turn.

Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Archie Madekwe, Carey Mulligan, and Alison Oliver also star in the film.

Prior to Saltburn, Jacob Elordi was known for his role in the Kissing Booth films. He also stars in Euphoria as Nate Jacobs. Earlier this year, he starred in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla as Elvis Presley one year after Austin Butler played the same role in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic.

Barry Keoghan is known for his roles in Dunkirk, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, The Banshees of Inisherin, and The Green Knight. He has also made the jump to big franchises, starring in the MCU's Eternals as well as DC's The Batman as The Joker. Coming up, he will star in Bring TheM Down and Masters of the Air for Apple TV+ with Austin Butler and Callum Turner.

Saltburn premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in August. It was released in theaters in November before being released on Prime Video on December 22.