With his undisputed reign as the “King of Television” officially restored, Samoa Joe is riding high in AEW once more. He has the straps, one for AEW and one for Ring of Honor, he has the glory, and unfortunately, he has “Mr. Mayhem” himself, Wardlow, following his every move in pursuit of the title he held from July to November of 2022, the TNT Championship.

Fortunately, Wardlow alone isn’t enough to scare off Joe, as according to the man himself in a promo on Dynamite, he’s ready to peel back the curtain and expose all of his former friend’s secrets to the professional wrestling world.

“AEW, what stands before you is your assurance that all is right with the universe,” Joe declared. “I stand here today, Samoa Joe, your ROH Television Champion and, once again, your rightful TNT Champion. And Darby Allin, though I may not agree with the way you conduct yourself in the ring, I will say this, you are a worthy and a brave adversary. But do you know who is not a worthy or brave adversary? It’s you, Wardlow. I have taken your championship, I have taken your scalp, what more do you want me to take from you? I understand, but you don’t. From the very beginning, when WarJoe started is when I knew that men like you are ambitious and need to get put down immediately, and that’s what I did. If you come for me, you know that you are a man with many secrets. And week after week, I will peel away at that onion, and I will expose you of those secrets. Cause you may be coming for my championships, but Wardlow, I will take everything from you.”

Can Joe keep his championship run alive in AEW? Or will Wardlow get back what’s his to ring in the new year? Fans will hopefully find out soon enough.