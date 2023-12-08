Samsung Gaming Hub is gaining popularity with the list of games that it has to offer. After seeing it at The Game Awards, should you get it?

In case you have missed it, during this year's The Game Awards, Samsung Gaming Hub had a spot during the show and we see very promising titles that could be a good reason to get a subscription for Samsung device users. If you are already familiar with the Xbox Game Pass as well as the PlayStation Plus, then the Samsung Gaming Hub might be something you should already consider.

What can you get out of Samsung Gaming Hub?

Before we get to what you can get out of the cloud gaming service, let's talk about what it truly is. It's a subscription service that allows Samsung Smart TV and Samsung Monitor owners get the best of gaming by having their favorite games available together with no need for consoles to play them.

You will only need Bluetooth or USB-wired controllers to be able to fully utilize the cloud gaming service. Controllers like the Microsoft Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2, PlayStation 4, PlayStation DualSense controllers will work perfectly fine for the service.

There are tons of games that are available in the Samsung TV/Monitor gaming app and that is where the appeal lies. Since Samsung Gaming Hub allows you to use Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now, you will get to play the games available on those cloud streaming services. These include the following titles: Forza Horizon 4, Forza Horizon 5, Starfield, Minecraft, Halo Infinite, Gears 5, Sea of Stars, Hollow Knight, DOOM Eternal, Psychonauts 2, and a whole lot more.

In terms of performance, perhaps it would be best not to expect that much out of the cloud gaming service as it is of course being fully optimized to provide a better experience for everyone but that shouldn't be a hindrance to gamers since there are a lot of titles that would work perfectly in the service.

