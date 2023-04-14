David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The good thing about making a strong NCAA Tournament run and getting the championship game, albeit losing, is that you become a destination school for potential recruits. San Diego State may be experiencing that now after the best season in program history. They will have deal with the downside of success though as they could be losing several key players. As with most teams nowadays though, they can turn to the transfer portal to add talent. They did just that this week with the addition of combo guard Reese Dixon-Waters from the transfer portal as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

USC transfer Reese Dixon-Waters tells me that he has committed to San Diego State. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 11, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Reese Dixon-Waters arrives at San Diego State from USC where he saw his role and production increase from season to season. A local Los Angeles talent, Dixon-Waters signed with his hometown team and played at USC for three seasons. Last season as a junior he had his best year of college basketball to the tune of 9.8 points per game, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists with shooting splits of 43.8 percent shooting from the field and 77.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He played in 29 games for the Trojans including eight starts.

Reese Dixon-Waters decision to enter the transfer portal is a big one as he has legitimate NBA talent. Should San Diego State end up losing Lamont Butler and Keshad Johnson, Dixon-Waters can step in right away and contribute. He is able to play multiple positions on both ends of the court. He has possibly two seasons of college basketball left, his senior year and his extra COVID year if he chooses to use it.