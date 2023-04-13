David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

San Diego State had their best season in school history with a run to the national championship game. Although they would ultimately lose to UConn, this season was a major success for the program. But with success comes the tradeoffs and the Aztecs might look a little bit different next season. Both Lamont Butler and Keshad Johnson, starters for San Diego State, have officially declared for the NBA Draft as per their social media pages.

Lamont Butler was sure to see his stock rise after his incredible shot at the buzzer against Florida Atlantic that sent San Diego State to the championship game. Butler is only testing the draft waters though as he has maintained his college eligibility. Butler has been in the starting lineup for the past two seasons and this past year he averaged 8.8 points per game, 2.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals with shooting splits of 42.1 percent from the field, 34.2 percent from the three-point line and 73.1 percent from the free-throw line.

In Keshad Johnson’s case, not only did he declare for the NBA draft, but he also entered his name into the transfer portal. Should he decide to withdraw his name from the draft, he is the one most likely to be playing elsewhere next season. Johnson has spent all four years at San Diego State and still has his COVID year of extra eligibility. He became a regular starter as a junior and this past season he averaged 7.7 points and 5.0 rebounds with shooting splits of 53.2 percent from the field, 26.2 percent from the three-point line and 64.8 percent from the free-throw line.