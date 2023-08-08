It has been an interesting summer for San Diego State, as the school had hopes of joining the Pac-12, and now that is not going to happen as only four schools are left and are left looking for another solution.

San Diego State basketball coach Brian Dutcher offered his opinion on conference realignment, stating that basketball among other sports should be played on a regional level, unlike football, which will be played nationally.

“I just think that sports should be played regionally,” Brian Dutcher said with Jon Rothstein on the College Hoops Today podcast. “I get that football is played nationally. I think we missed the boat a long time ago – that football is football and the rest of us should stay regional as best we can. To fly teams across the country six hours to play a men's basketball or women's volleyball or baseball game – I don't think that makes a lot of sense to me.”

The San Diego State basketball program is coming off of a run to the national championship game, in which is lost to the UConn basketball program.

For next season, Dutcher's team returns key players Darrion Trammell, Lamont Butler, Jaedon LeDee and Micah Parrish from the team that lost to the UConn basketball program.

Despite not getting a spot in a power conference like the Pac-12 or Big 12, Dutcher's team should be in a good place to compete for the 2023-2024 college basketball season. It will be interesting to see whether San Diego State gets into a power conference at some point.