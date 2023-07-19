Gloria Nevarez's Mountain West Conference and San Diego State have been going at it for months. The Aztecs intended to leave the conference in pursuit of greener pastures. However, there has been much hesitation for San Diego State due to the amount of bureaucracy that they will need to go through. All of that may be finally put to rest because of the latest update in this insane saga.

The Aztecs are going to stay in the Mountain West Conference after all the debacles. Gloria Nevarez's conference also confirmed that San Diego State is going to cover all of the expenses that came from their withdrawal threat. Legal work composed most of the fines that will be charged to them, per Ross Dellengers of Yahoo Sports.

The SDSU administration was still unsure of their decision weeks ago in a letter.

“We previously advised you that SDSU had not made a final determination as to whether to resign from the Mountain West Conference. I am pleased to advise you that SDSU has decided to remain in the Mountain West Conference. Therefore, will not be resigning at this time,” they said.

San Diego State now has stopped teetering in its decision-making and made a final call. They can now deal with the probable huge fees to reintegrate back into the conference before the season starts. The conference still withholds their over $6 million fee and that might probably go up due to their final decision.

Will this be a permanent decision for SDSU?