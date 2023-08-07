Rumors have been swirling of San Diego State and Oregon State switching over to the Big 12 amid massive conference transformation across college sports. However, these rumors have now been hit with a massive road block, reports The Athletic's Max Olson.

“The Big 12 is not discussing adding Oregon State or San Diego State at this time, two conference sources tell @TheAthletic.”

Despite San Diego State and Oregon State being linked to the Big 12 recently, it sounds like it is just smoke without a fire as of right now. With that being said, it will be interesting to see where these two schools end up.

Oregon State is most likely reeling after watching pretty much the entire Pac-12 leave the conference for various leagues across the country. OSU is now one of four teams left in the Pac-12, joining California, Stanford and Washington State as programs now deciding what to do next with the future of their athletics.

Meanwhile, San Diego State is in a Mountain West Conference that is being linked to a potential merger with the Pac-12. There is no confirmation of these rumors, although there is zero doubt that the Pac-12 is considering all avenues while trying to recover from losing eight teams so far.

In terms of either of these two schools joining the Big 12, this looks to be pretty unlikely as of right now. Stay tuned into any more rumors of the continued transformation of college sports amid the power five conferences adding new programs across the country on what seems like a daily basis.