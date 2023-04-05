A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Even though the San Diego State Aztecs fell short of accomplishing their mission to win it all in the 2023 NCAA tournament, star Matt Bradley will forever cherish his time with the team. Following the loss of San Diego State basketball to the UConn Huskies in Monday’s national championship game, Bradley emotionally talked about the impact Brian Dutcher and the Aztecs have made on his life.

Before he went to San Diego State basketball, Bradley played three years with the California Golden Bears. His experience with California was seemingly a tough one, but transferring to San Diego State in 2021 gave him the desire to continue playing just when he was about to quit and walk away from college basketball.

“When I entered the portal and came here , during that time with COVID and stuff, I was really ready to stop playing,” Matt Bradley said while speaking to the media after the game against the Huskies. “I told myself, `You know what Matt, it’s been tough. Let’s go home and get a job. Call it a day. You’ll be all right.'”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"During that time with COVID and stuff I was really ready to just stop playing." Powerful words from Matt Bradley. He said getting taken in by Brian Dutcher, and being welcomed into a brotherhood at San Diego State changed the direction of his life. pic.twitter.com/fsMsFlXnRg — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) April 4, 2023

In two seasons with San Diego State basketball, Bradley averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while becoming one of the team’s most important players. In the 2023 NCAA tournament, Bradley had a slow start, but he finally showed out in the Final Four round where he scored 21 points to help San Diego State get past the pesky Florida Atlantic Owls.

“Coach Dutch (Brian Dutcher) he’s one of the most genuine guys I’ve ever met. The way he just took me in, the brotherhood with these guys, actually had real leadership I could follow, it changed the (trajectory) of my life, for sure,” Bradley added.