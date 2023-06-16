San Diego State football and the Mountain West are not officially entering divorce proceedings, but the Aztecs have formally announced their intent to see other people. They issued the conference a written notice indicating their intention “to resign” from the league, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

The program has been linked to the Pac-12, a conference undergoing their own massive transition phase after losing USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, but as of now San Diego State has no agreement with any other conference. However, its request for a “one-month extension given unforeseen delays involving other collegiate athletic conferences beyond our control” could suggest that talks with the Pac-12 are moving slower than expected.

Although they saw it coming, this is definitely a blow to the Mountain West. San Diego State football has been among the top teams in the conference the last few years and won back-to-back titles from 2015-16. From a basketball standpoint, a potential move is downright devastating, as the Aztecs' decade-long dominance has brought relevance and revenue to the mid-major league.

It should be noted, though, that Thamel's sources told him “the intention of the June 13 letter wasn't that San Diego State is exiting.” Fans will take that how they want, but this written request will effectively put the wheels in motion on an SDSU departure.

There will be consequences for leaving, to be sure, with the program having to pay a $16.5 million exit fee to the Mountain West. If no deal with the Pac-12 or another conference is secured by June 30th, the fee would more than double, as a one-year withdrawal notice is required.

This is a complicated process, but the overall takeaway is quite clear. San Diego State is ready to roam newer and greener pastures.