The San Diego State Aztecs are headed to the National championship game, and they have Lamont Butler to thank for that. Butler’s buzzer-beater Saturday night against the Florida Atlantic Owls booked San Diego basketball its ticket to the title game.

In addition, Butler’s heroic basket was also the first of its kind ever in the history of the Final Four, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Butler’s game-winning buzzer-beater is the first in Final Four history in which the team was trailing before the shot.”

San Diego basketball showed no quit despite seemingly having trouble slowing down Florida Atlantic’s attack, particularly in the first 20 minutes of the contest. The Owls had the seven-point lead at the half, having made over 50 percent of their shots from the field. But the complexion of the game changed in the second half, with San Diego State Basketball making more defensive stops. Butler’s shot wouldn’t have even occurred if it were not for a stop on the other end of the floor by the Aztecs on a layup attempt by Owls star Johnell Davis.

Butler finished the game with nine points on 3-for-6 shooting from the field, while Matt Bradley paced San Diego State basketball with 21 points to go with six rebounds and two assists.

The Aztecs will look to complete their journey in the Big Dance with a historic win for the program on Monday when they face off with the winner of the other Final Four matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the UConn Huskies.