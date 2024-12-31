The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy will likely enter contract negotiations at the end of the season. However, Colin Cowherd isn't the least bit happy about it. He explained his criticisms of extending the quarterback on Tuesday's edition of “The Herd.”

“When you get to a Quarterback, they are paid so much now,” Cowherd said. “Like (Patrick) Mahomes signed a $450 million deal, you can make mistakes overpaying a little bit for a Mike Linebacker or a Tight End. You’re paying him $13 (million), and he’s probably worth eight. You start overpaying a quarterback; you start getting to the $50-$60 million club… not interested. There is only one thing that guarantees you can’t win Super Bowls: paying a B Quarterback, A+ money.”

Although Purdy hasn't won a Super Bowl, he took San Francisco there in his sophomore season. Interestingly enough, Purdy entered his name into the MVP conversation for the majority of the season. While he placed fourth, his numbers proved the efficiency. Purdy threw for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Many of the complaints were that he was in an elite offensive system. That helps his case tremendously, but it doesn't discount what he does on the field. This season, the 49ers have dealt with a barrage of injuries. As a result, it has limited Purdy's weapons and forced him to play hero-ball. Regardless, he's worthy of a contract extension.

Colin Cowherd doesn't believe Brock Purdy is worth big money for the 49ers

Paying $50-60 million per year for a quarterback hasn't worked out so far for some teams. For example, the Dallas Cowboys extended Dak Prescott and paid him roughly $40 million per season. Putting money in one player reduces how great everyone else can be. Plus, it limits free-agent signings. It's unknown what Purdy will do, but it seems the franchise and his teammates would want him back.

After all, Purdy gifted his 49ers' offensive line with trucks despite being on a rookie salary. They've shown massive love to their signal-caller since he was drafted. Again, it's unknown if he'll be offered $50-60 million as Cowherd suggested. However, some teams are willing to pay the man what he would want.

Still, winning is a high price, and the 49ers present the best chance to do that. Despite a down year, they have the talent to do so. Bringing back a crucial part of that will be key. They might have to overpay to do so, but again, it's a mystery as of now.