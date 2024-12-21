San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy gave his offensive linemen new cars for Christmas. Despite making a rookie salary of $985,000 a year, the third-year quarterback isn't afraid to show love to his teammates. Details came out that the cars were Toyota Tacomas and Toyota Sequoias. His head coach, Kyle Shanahan, expressed how much love the quarterback has for his teammates after the gesture.

“It shows that he's a hell of a guy and got a hell of a deal,” Shanahan said.

Purdy has a history of giving his linemen and players gifts. He gave his linemen gifts before playing in the Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs. Furthermore, the quarterback has the love of his entire team. Players like George Kittle and Fred Warner have raved about his poise and talent. Even Purdy joked about his salary this time last year

However, gestures like these separate the trust that Purdy has with his teammates. Selfless acts like these are often not expressed to the public. In this case, his teammates wanted to publicize his efforts.

Brock Purdy's selflessness highlights the 49ers' chemistry

Oftentimes, the quarterback is the one who leads the guys. In the case of the 49ers, that's no different. After all, Purdy helped San Francisco to the Super Bowl off of a remarkable season. He threw for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He placed fourth in MVP voting. Not to mention, leading a team in a sophomore season is impressive for any player to do.

Although the glitz and glamour of Purdy's ring true, the 49ers could wish for a nice end to the season for Christmas. Despite dealing with a plethora of injuries, they have a 6-8 record and are 1-4 in divisional games. Their only win came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 on Thursday Night Football.

As a result, much tension and derision have sparked from the consistent loss. This team did make it to the Super Bowl and was the favorite to run it back in the NFC. However, injuries can come up at any time, especially when it's arguably the best running back in the league, Christian McCaffrey.

He's dynamic within the 49ers offense, as Shanahan puts him in a variety of positions. Not to mention, he can carry the ball 20-25 times and be extremely effective. Still, it's been a downhill year for the team. Purdy hasn't had his weapons and has been forced to play hero-ball. Regardless, San Francisco will hope to add some more wins if they can sneak in a Wild Card spot.