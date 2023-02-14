Before Santos Escobar was Santos Escobar, the SmackDown star and leader of Legado Del Fantasma, he was known as El Hijo del Fantasma, a moniker given to the second-generation luchador because he is quite literally the son of El Fantasma, the long-time luchador who wrestled began working matches in the 1970s and still wrestles the occasional match now according to Cagematch.

Because of El Fantasma’s legacy – or Legado, if you will – Escobar has been afforded numerous opportunities to wrestle in and out of Mexico, with notable runs in Lucha Underground, CMLL, Lucha Libre AAA, Impact Wrestling, and Warrior Wrestling before joining WWE in 2020, but that hasn’t stopped him from feeling self-conscious about the importance of establishing his own legacy – a legacy that would make his father proud. Taking a shot at Rey Mysterio, arguably the top lucha performer in wrestling history, Escobar attempted to test his mettle against the top guy in his chosen craft in the Fatal Four Way; a match eventually won by Madcap Moss of all people.

Heading to the back a loser without a guaranteed match against GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship, Escobar saw Mysterio lamenting his own loss and decided to pull up a seat to show a rare moment of vulnerability instead of his typical heelish ways.

“Okay, ever since I was a little kid, pulling up with my dad and we saw you and he said to me, ‘you see him? That’s Rey Mysterio. He’s gonna do big things in this business,” Escobar said. “I guess that hit me because when the time came for me to be here, all I ever wanted was to take your legacy and make it mine. Because hey, after all, my dad wasn’t wrong. He did a lot of things and he still does but after tonight, I can only accept and respect that Rey is all about lucha. And I guess, in honor to my dad, who didn’t raise a champion but he raised a lion, I must present you with the ultimate sign of respect. It doesn’t mean I don’t want your legacy, but h*ll, I do respect what you are.”

Escobar handed Mysterio his father’s mask, and this touched Dom’s dad so much that he shared a few kind words with the second-generation star before handing over a mask of his own.

“I remember you telling me that story one time, a long time ago when we first met and I cherish that story in my heart,” Mysterio said. “And you know what this means, this is sacred, this is special, this is something that is not to be messed around with. I respect that and just as you presented me with something so sacred, I wanna do the same. I wanna present you with something that will bring out that ferociousness within that lion, within your heart. I’m hoping that this will let you create your own legacy.”

Is this a sign that deep down, Escobar is an insecure babyface who may become a good guy long-term a la Mysterio? Or could this instead be mind games by a heel looking to leapfrog Mysterio to become the top luchador in the world? Fans will hopefully find out soon enough.

Mark Henry comments on Rey Mysterio’s airport incident.

While Mysterio has been kept pretty busy on SmackDown as of late, working matches with Escobar and company, feuding with Karrion Kross, and generally attempting to avoid his son and his uber-heelish ways, outside of WWE, the two-time United States Champion has been dealing with “fans” hounding him for autographs on memorabilia at the airport in order to resell it online. Asked about these autograph hounds harassing Mysterio for his John Handcock, AEW’s Mark Henry backed up his much smaller friend.

“I guarantee you it’s about 15 to 20 guys,” Henry said via 411 Media. “You see them every week in the airport as soon as we land. They’ll drive seven to eight hours sometimes. Guys I have zero respect for you. Zero and now it’s worse. Every time I see you — and you know who you are — I will have all the AEW talent not to sign for you. When you come to the hotel, I’m going to have security throw you out now, because I’m just going to make your life a living hell. Because if you try to tear down my brother — and I consider Rey family — you have made an enemy of me. It’s the worst you could have done.”

Will these autograph hounds ever slow down? Probably not, but good on Mysterio for standing up for himself and saying enough is enough.