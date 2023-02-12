Karrion Kross is a fan of professional wrestling. While the WWE Superstar is always down to play the heel on television, using his size, his trickery, and Scarlett, to torment the likes of Drew McIntyre and Rey Mysterio, but when he’s off camera, the 37-year-old New York Native is more than willing to put over his fellow star, especially the ones he feels are underrated. Speaking with Josh Martinez of the Superstar Crossover, Kross gave a special shoutout to none other than Ricochet, who he believes is the “most underrated” star in WWE.

“I hope people don’t take this the wrong way, but I think Ricochet is most underrated,” Kross said via Wrestling News. “The reason is because that is a guy you can put in the ring completely, like on a cold match with no story, and he will be able to get reactions out of any audience that he is working in front of,” said Kross via Wrestling News. There are certain people that lean more towards storytelling, and there’s certain people that lean more towards highspots. It just depends on what audience you’re working in front of. Some audiences prefer more storytelling, and then other audiences are showing up for the highspots. They want to see hybrid Lucha Libre, which is wonderful. We have a very diverse audience, and each city is different, but I’m telling you, man, if you put Ricochet in the ring with anybody, I mean, they’re gonna get their money’s worth. With all due respect to everybody on the roster, everyone gives 110%. I just think that he hits different.”

Considering even Braun Strowman has come around on Ricochet as more than just a generic high flyer, it’s becoming harder and harder to call Ricochet underrated. Still, it’s safe to assume the innovative Superstar is appreciative of the compliment nonetheless.

Karrion Kross has high expectations for his WWE run in 2023.

Elsewhere in his interview with Martinez, Kross discussed how, if given a consistent shot to showcase his efforts, he can truly become main event-caliber star.

“I don’t get emotional,” Kross said via Wrestle Zone. “This is probably unhealthy, and I shouldn’t say it, but I’m gonna wing it. I actually get really p*ssed because it’s not enough. It’s not enough. I haven’t reached my full potential yet, and people haven’t seen my best work yet. I know what I can do. At this level, you need to be afforded certain types of opportunities, which is difficult with a big roster and only two hours in the program.”

“I know that, once I am afforded that particular shot, because I’ve been afforded a lot, let’s not get it twisted, [but] once I am afforded that particular shot to demonstrate what I can really do, what I’ve done where people on a major scale haven’t seen it, people are gonna be blown away. I’m gonna fight for that every single week to get closer and closer to shot. I’m being straight with you, I’m being very real.”

So what should fans expect from Kross moving forward in 2023? A little bit of Shakespeare and a ton of suplexes.

“I think you’re gonna be able to expect compelling storytelling,” Kross said. “If I am granted and allotted the time to romance the audience and Shakespeare them into what it is that I am very good at doing, which is laying down the foundations of eliciting that emotional response to get people interested in what we’re doing, you’re gonna see some great storytelling.”

“One of my jobs that I kind of have given to myself is to help fans see different layers of people that maybe perhaps they haven’t seen before that I’m gonna be working with. I like to put people in different situations and circumstances that perhaps they haven’t been in, prior to working with me. So that’s what they’re gonna get, and you’re gonna see a lot of people get suplexed on their heads. That’s for sure.”

Unfortunately for Kross, after being featured very prominently in his first feud back in WWE with McIntyre, his current back-and-forth with Rey Mysterio has garnered far less consistent screen time, with their second match coming inside of a Fatal Fourway that ultimately saw Madcap Moss of all people go over. Maybe things will heat up soon, but after drawing “meh” responses for his first match against Mysterio, Kross may soon have to worry about just how many more shots he has to get his particular brand of storytelling over with the fans.