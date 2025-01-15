The Chicago Cubs already made a made splash when they traded for former Houston Astros All-Star Kyle Tucker. As they look to reach the playoffs in 2025, the Cubs could bring another former Astros to Chicago.

Infielder Alex Bregman has now been linked to the Cubs in free agency. However, only if he is willing to take a short-term deal, via Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, h/t MLB Network.

“As third baseman Alex Bregman's free agency continues with his destination unknown, there could be a union with the Cubs down the road if he's willing to accept a shorter-term contract,” Levine said. “Recently, powerful agent Scott Boras, who represents Bregman, had casual discussions with the Cubs, who aren't interested in a long-term contract.”

If Bregman were to sign with Chicago, he would be in line to land a three-year contract with opt outs after the first two seasons. It would be a flexible offer from the Cubs, allowing him to re-enter free agency if the fit doesn't work.

While they don't want to commit to him long term, this set up would put Chicago in the driver's seat to retain his services. If Bregman goes out and has an All-Star+ type season, he may ask for more money. But that year would likely lead to Cubs' success. Both team and player may realize their arrangement works and stick together beyond just 2025.

Even if Bregman is on the team for just one season though, he would be a major addition to the lineup. Matt Shaw is currently poised to enter the year at the hot corner. While he has plenty of potential, Shaw has just 35 games played at the Triple-A level, let alone MLB. The Cubs would be taking a risk if their playoff hopes are serious.

Alex Bregman gives them an undoubtable force at third base. He's coming off of a bit of a down year, hitting .260 with 26 home runs and 75 RBI. However, he is a career .272 hitter with 191 home runs and 663 RBI over his nine-year MLB career. Bregman has been named an All-Star twice.

Getting the framework of a deal across the finish line may take some extra leg work. But the Cubs are now seriously involved in Bregman's free agency sweepstakes.